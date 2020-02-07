 
SERC Apprentices Shine at NI Apprenticeship Week #NIAW2020

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) hosted a series of Employer Breakfast and Have a Go Sessions geared for potential apprentices during the Department for the Economy’s inaugural NI Apprenticeship Week 2020.

Victoria Boyd, SERC Training Programme Manager said, “At SERC, we are committed to growing apprenticeship provision and to working with employers to help fill apprentice vacancies in the local area. The employer support the College has received this past week has been tremendous and reflects the huge interest in apprenticeships. We have had over 100 employers engage with us and almost 300 young people come along to our Bangor, Downpatrick, Newtownards and Lisburn Campuses to take part in the ‘have a go’ sessions where they were able to try out a range of skills. 

“Many of our apprentices have been integral in getting messages across this week, both to other young people and employers, about the benefits of taking the apprentice route to pursue their education and careers in a range of industries from construction, to engineering, from hairdressing to fire and security services. 

She added, “We have been really pleased to be part of the inaugural NI Apprenticeship Week. I look forward to the week becoming an annual part of our calendar at the College.”  

