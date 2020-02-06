NUS Scotland responds to Draft Scottish Budget 2020-21

Responding to the publication of the Scottish Government’s draft budget plans for the year ahead, NUS Scotland president Liam McCabe said:

“Students have been waiting to hear the Scottish Government's plan for delivering student support equivalent to the real Living Wage, and the message from today’s budget is that we must continue to wait. Despite the rising cost-of-living, the support on offer to Scotland’s students remains largely unchanged, leaving them increasingly out of pocket and many struggling to get by, especially the most disadvantaged.

“Scotland’s colleges and universities have faced significant financial pressures, undermining their ability to deliver the day-to-day services our students rely on. We welcome the announced real-terms increase to further education resource funding, but remain concerned at the lack of investment in buildings and classrooms that our college students learn in. We are also disappointed that there has been no attempt to restore funding to the level that our universities and students need.

“Overall, today’s budget will be disappointing for Scotland’s students, and we will continue to fight for the funding they need and deserve.”

