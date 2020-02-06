 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

NUS delivers biggest democratic reform in half a century

Details
Hits: 28
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A revolutionary approach to democracy, to “re-energise” the student movement, has been unveiled as part of reform plans for NUS (National Union of Students).

After decisions at National Conference 2019, by over 700 students, the voice of students has been working to implement members’ desire for an approach to democracy that is truly student-led, inclusive, accessible and participatory.

NUS’ conference season opens with NUS Wales conference, 26-27 February, where attendees will experience some of the simplified democratic processes and increased transparency for the first time. Fellow nation-based conferences will include different elements with National Conference in March 2020 a showcase for the new approach in totality.

National Conference 2020 will include, for example, open forums for students’ to think collaboratively about the big issues they and their students’ unions face, allow them to set the agenda for discussions and decision-making at conference, and provide greater opportunities to prioritise and develop NUS policy.

This is an exciting change for NUS, pioneering a new approach to democracy based on four key principles:

  1. Inclusiveness: ensuring we reach political equality by having a representative mix of students and equal opportunity to influence decision-making. 
  2. Considered judgment: This is where technical information is vital. In building any model we need to provide students with the right tools to make meaningful decisions.
  3. Popular control: Ensuring that any decisions made and acted on reflect the genuine will of students. It’s important that there is a real opportunity to shape and inform decisions at all stages.
  4. Transparency: The need for both transparency in how leaders act and implement decisions (through accountability), but also transparency in the process of making decisions.

NUS President Zamzam Ibrahim, said:

“We’re trailblazing a different kind of politics and history shows that when students lead others follow. We want to be a model for how a genuinely powerful democracy can work to make real change happen and want every single student who engages with us to feel that their voices are heard and they’re influencing real change.

“Our members had been telling us for some time that our governance and democracy weren’t working and the historic decisions last April provided the platform for change to happen. Our Turnaround and Reform programme is all about putting members back in control of their national organisation and its fantastic that we’re now able to start revealing what this will look like.

“We know from the recent general election and discussions on Brexit over the past three years, how disconnected people in general feel about democracy. For too long students have felt the same about NUS, so we’re re-energising our democracy with the the biggest democratic step forward NUS has made in over half a century.

“Our conferences this season are the start of a deliberate step towards a much more open and deliberative democracy with more students chairing, facilitating, discussing, questioning and debating; with more expansive exploration of the issues, going deeper into the top challenges facing students today; with more focus on impact, solutions and practical actions that could make a real difference; and with more opportunities to influence the shape of NUS, with time to talk, face to face, with NUS’ future leaders.

Advertisement

England's schools exporting world-class careers education
Sector News
A group of officials from Spain visited schools and met officials this
Highest Rate of Apprenticeship Starts: Exeter awarded City of Apprenticeships status!
Sector News
Exeter Officially Best City in England for Apprenticeships - #NAW2020T
Free training on Travel & Tourism industry launched online by Global Travel and Tourism Partnership
Sector News
The Global Travel and Tourism Partnership (GTTP), is making its popula

“Importantly the changes we make this year aren’t a one-off experience; change for us is about continuously evolving how we work, so every conference improves on the last, and every delegate leaves each event inspired about the year ahead.”

NUS National Conference 2020 takes place from Tuesday 31 March to Thursday 2 April 2020 at the ACC, Liverpool. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

England's schools exporting world-class careers education
Sector News
A group of officials from Spain visited schools and met officials this
Highest Rate of Apprenticeship Starts: Exeter awarded City of Apprenticeships status!
Sector News
Exeter Officially Best City in England for Apprenticeships - #NAW2020T
Free training on Travel & Tourism industry launched online by Global Travel and Tourism Partnership
Sector News
The Global Travel and Tourism Partnership (GTTP), is making its popula
SERC Apprentices Shine at NI Apprenticeship Week #NIAW2020
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) hosted a series of Employer Brea
Management Education is the key to developing “better managers” - Bringing the message to Parliament
Sector News
The Chartered Management Institute (CMI), Barry Sheerman MP and assemb
Lord Agnew urges Headteachers to comply with the 'Baker Clause'
Sector News
Schools Minister Lord Agnew has today written to the headteachers of a
NUS Scotland responds to Draft Scottish Budget 2020-21
Sector News
Responding to the publication of the Scottish Government’s draft bud
Coleg yn dathlu ail Wobrau Prentisiaethau
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cynnal seremoni wobrwyo arbennig i brent
College celebrates second Apprenticeship Awards
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has held a special awards ceremony for apprentic
New Apprenticeship Academy to Shape the Future of Healthcare in Powys
Sector News
Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) and NPTC Group of Colleges has been
Novatech staff work together to combat the stigma around mental health in the workplace
Sector News
Thursday 6th February marks #TimeToTalk Day. A day that brings the nat
Unionlearn publishes first ever LGBT apprenticeships guide
Sector News
Unionlearn, the learning and skills organisation of the TUC, has launc

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

The Careers and Enterprise Company
The Careers and Enterprise Company has published a new article: England's schools exporting world-class careers education 1 minute ago
Kelsie
Kelsie has published a new article: Novatech staff work together to combat the stigma around mental health in the workplace 4 minutes ago
Just IT
Just IT had a status update on Twitter 50 minutes ago

Stephen Nguyen Is a IT Apprentice who won 'Best Higher Level 4' apprentice of the year 2019! If you would like to… https://t.co/Hmsj2HRCVx
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page