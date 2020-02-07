 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Additional funding for Skills Advisory Panels to play a key role in making sure every community can access the skills they need

Details
Hits: 92
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Secretary of State @GavinWilliamson responds to the additional funding being provided to Skills Advisory Panels (SAPs):

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“Skills Advisory Panels (SAPs) – local partnerships between employers, local authorities and training providers – will play a key role in our drive to make sure every community can access the skills they need.

“That’s why we are providing an additional £75,000 so each SAP can go further in identifying local skills gaps, take action to address them as well as providing evidence to support the Skills and Productivity Board when it is established later this year.”

36 SAPs have been established across the country. All SAPs were provided with £75k funding in March 2019 to increase their local analytical capabilities sustainably to help them better understand their current and future skills needs and labour market challenges.

A list of all 36 SAPs which received funding is published here.

Each SAP will receive an additional £75,000 which will be used to produce action plans and a local Skills Report, which will highlight how they have supported local providers and employers to address local skills priorities.

Skills Advisory Panels (SAPs) will help Mayoral Combined Authorities (MCAs), the Greater London Authority (GLA) and Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEPs) fulfil their local leadership role in the skills system. SAPs bring together employers, local authorities, universities, colleges and other training providers to:

  • work together to pool their knowledge and expertise
  • decide what skills are really needed across a sub-region

This will help ensure we match training to the jobs available in the local area.

This funding is to support each of the 36 SAPs to:

  • increase their local analytical capabilities sustainably
  • understand better their current and future skills needs and labour market challenges

A key part entails embedding the Skills Advisory Panels analytical toolkit to build robust evidence on local skills needs, wider labour market challenges and priorities, to inform their local skills agenda.

Advertisement

Edge Foundation appoints new Head of Communications
Sector News
Edge Foundation, the independent charity that champions a broad and ba
Tackling inequality one word at a time â€“ experts put spotlight on language development in Arabic speaking countries
Sector News
A new project is to help identify preschoolers in Lebanon, Egypt, Jord
NEU backs #PauseOfsted campaign
Sector News
Today, the core group of the Headteachersâ€™ Roundtable agreed to form

You may also be interested in these articles:

Edge Foundation appoints new Head of Communications
Sector News
Edge Foundation, the independent charity that champions a broad and ba
Tackling inequality one word at a time – experts put spotlight on language development in Arabic speaking countries
Sector News
A new project is to help identify preschoolers in Lebanon, Egypt, Jord
Trafford College Group celebrates even more Apprenticeship Awards
Sector News
Businesses and apprentices celebrated more trophies than ever before a
College alumnus is Baker of the Year finalist
Sector News
A gifted former @BarkingCollege student is continuing her winning stre
FutureLearn to deliver online training element for new T Levels
Sector News
FutureLearn partners with the Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Northumbria University community come together to make waves in student mental health sporting challenge
Sector News
​Northumbria staff, students and alumni have set themselves an ambit
75% of young people would consider an apprenticeship in the hope of future-proofing their careers
Sector News
GEN Z ASPIRES TO SAVE THE WORLD: YOUNG BRITS WANT TO FOLLOW IN THE FOO
NEU backs #PauseOfsted campaign
Sector News
Today, the core group of the Headteachers’ Roundtable agreed to form
England's schools exporting world-class careers education
Sector News
A group of officials from Spain visited schools and met officials this
Highest Rate of Apprenticeship Starts: Exeter awarded City of Apprenticeships status!
Sector News
Exeter Officially Best City in England for Apprenticeships - #NAW2020T
Free training on Travel & Tourism industry launched online by Global Travel and Tourism Partnership
Sector News
The Global Travel and Tourism Partnership (GTTP), is making its popula
Gower College Swansea celebrates second Apprenticeship Awards
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has held a special awards ceremony for apprentic

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Edge Foundation
Edge Foundation has published a new article: Edge Foundation appoints new Head of Communications 46 minutes ago
Open University
Open University has a new avatar. 1 hour 15 minutes ago
Open University
Open University
Open University shared a video in channel. 2 hours 38 minutes ago

Set Your Ambition Free

Set Your Ambition Free

Set your ambition free. Are you ready to move things forward? Whatever you want to achieve, we’re here to help you make you make it happen. Explore...

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page