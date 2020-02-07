 
FutureLearn to deliver online training element for new T Levels

FutureLearn partners with the Education and Training Foundation (ETF) to train teachers delivering the new T Levels 

FutureLearn.com, the leading social learning platform, has partnered with the Education and Training Foundation (ETF), which has just been awarded a major new contract to deliver T Level Professional Development (TLPD) by the Department for Education. FutureLearn will provide the online training element of the wider TLPD offer for the further education workforce and industry experts preparing to deliver the new T Levels.

T Levels are new technical qualifications starting in September 2020, which will follow GCSEs and will be equivalent to 3 A Levels. These two-year courses have been developed in collaboration with employers and businesses so that the content meets the needs of industry and prepares students for the world of work. They will offer students a mixture of classroom learning and ‘on-the-job’ experience during industry placements.

In partnership with the ETF, FutureLearn will be launching online courses to support post-16 education providers in delivering T Levels.

Simon Nelson, Chief Executive of FutureLearn, commented:

“Students, teachers and employers alike are excited about the impact T Levels are about to make on further education. The introduction of these new qualifications is possibly the largest significant change in further education the country has seen over the past twenty years. At FutureLearn, we are committed to ensuring that the professionals at the forefront of these changes are fully equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to shape the future of learning.”

David Russell, Chief Executive of the Education and Training Foundation, said:

“The advent of the first T Levels in September is a major milestone heralding the Government’s intention to invest in the prestige and quality of technical education.

“As England’s expert body for professional development in post-16 education, the ETF is delighted to have secured this very significant contract. In doing so, it was important that we were able to strengthen the accessibility and impact of the available support. This is why we chose to work with FutureLearn and are confident this partnership will provide high quality T Level professional development.”

