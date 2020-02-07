 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Informing young people about their next steps

Details
Hits: 32
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

 

Today’s Education in the Media looks at a letter being sent out by Lord Agnew, reminding schools of their responsibilities under the Baker Clause.

Baker Clause and T Levels

Today, Friday 7 February, Schools Minister Lord Agnew will be sending a letter to the headteachers of all maintained secondary schools and academies in England urging them to take action this coming term to comply with the Baker Clause. 

The Baker Clause requires schools to publish a policy statement setting out the opportunities for providers of technical education and apprenticeships to visit their school to talk to pupils.

School Systems Minister Lord Agnew said:

Our reforms to technical education will provide clearer, high quality choices meaning the training and qualifications available provide a world class alternative to traditional academic routes.

T Levels are launching in September this year, offering high-quality technical alternatives to A levels. It is more important than ever that headteachers give their pupils the chance to talk with providers so they are able to work out whether a technical education might be right for them.

We have a responsibility to make sure that young people are able to make informed choices based on their aptitudes and ambitions. This will give them the chance to realise their full potential.

Advertisement

National Plan for Music Education: New National Plan to shape the future of music education
Sector News
Music industry experts will help shape the future of music education,
Why apprentices are so important for our business
Sector News
Itâ€™s #NationalApprenticeshipWeek, and employers, apprentices and ind
Enterprise hub Engine Shed launch school Tech Tours
Sector News
Tech Tours offers primary and early secondary schools in the West of E

You may also be interested in these articles:

Third of FTSE 100 board members now women, but Business Secretary says more needs to be done
Sector News
#WomenOnBoards - 33% of all FTSE 100 board members are now women, up f
National Plan for Music Education: New National Plan to shape the future of music education
Sector News
Music industry experts will help shape the future of music education,
Why apprentices are so important for our business
Sector News
It’s #NationalApprenticeshipWeek, and employers, apprentices and ind
Enterprise hub Engine Shed launch school Tech Tours
Sector News
Tech Tours offers primary and early secondary schools in the West of E
National Apprenticeship Week 2020 in the Foreign Office
Sector News
Foreign & Commonwealth Office apprentices, past and present, talk
Learning Resource Network develops three-dimensional game app for young learners
Sector News
Learning Resource Network (LRN) has created a new three-dimensional (3
£21m Coleg Cambria development will transform education in north east Wales
Sector News
THE £21million redevelopment of @colegcambria Yale will transform edu
Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn croesawu’r Arglwydd Faer
Sector News
Roedd grŵp o fyfyrwyr Sgiliau Byw’n Annibynnol wedi cael sesiwn hol
Gower College Swansea welcomes Lord Mayor
Sector News
A group of Independent Living Skills (ILS) students had a Q&A sess
HSDC celebrates National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
#NAW2020 (National Apprenticeship Week) celebrations got off to a flyi
Edge Foundation appoints new Head of Communications
Sector News
Edge Foundation, the independent charity that champions a broad and ba
Tackling inequality one word at a time – experts put spotlight on language development in Arabic speaking countries
Sector News
A new project is to help identify preschoolers in Lebanon, Egypt, Jord

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Mesma
Mesma has published a new article: NEW CUSTOMER SERVICE BOOST FOR MESMA 43 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event yesterday

Negotiated Price & Prior Learning

An increasing number of Solvendis clients, offering apprenticeship provision, have been asking for assistance and advice in respect of Negotiated...

  • Wednesday, 15 April 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre
Solvendis - updated event, Effective Minute Taking yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page