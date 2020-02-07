Informing young people about their next steps

Today’s Education in the Media looks at a letter being sent out by Lord Agnew, reminding schools of their responsibilities under the Baker Clause.
Baker Clause and T Levels
Today, Friday 7 February, Schools Minister Lord Agnew will be sending a letter to the headteachers of all maintained secondary schools and academies in England urging them to take action this coming term to comply with the Baker Clause.
The Baker Clause requires schools to publish a policy statement setting out the opportunities for providers of technical education and apprenticeships to visit their school to talk to pupils.
School Systems Minister Lord Agnew said:
Our reforms to technical education will provide clearer, high quality choices meaning the training and qualifications available provide a world class alternative to traditional academic routes.
T Levels are launching in September this year, offering high-quality technical alternatives to A levels. It is more important than ever that headteachers give their pupils the chance to talk with providers so they are able to work out whether a technical education might be right for them.
We have a responsibility to make sure that young people are able to make informed choices based on their aptitudes and ambitions. This will give them the chance to realise their full potential.
