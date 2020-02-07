Informing young people about their next steps

Today’s Education in the Media looks at a letter being sent out by Lord Agnew, reminding schools of their responsibilities under the Baker Clause.

Baker Clause and T Levels

Today, Friday 7 February, Schools Minister Lord Agnew will be sending a letter to the headteachers of all maintained secondary schools and academies in England urging them to take action this coming term to comply with the Baker Clause.

The Baker Clause requires schools to publish a policy statement setting out the opportunities for providers of technical education and apprenticeships to visit their school to talk to pupils.

School Systems Minister Lord Agnew said: