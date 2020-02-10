 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

North London Youth Futsal Under 16’s League Kicks Off 2020 Season!

Details
Hits: 70
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The North London Youth Futsal Under 16’s League (NLYFL) kicked off on Saturday 1st February 2020, in the sports hall of @Haringey6thForm 

The league is split into two divisions - an elite league of seven that will be played on Saturday afternoons and a championship division of five that will be played on weekday evenings.
With seven outstanding teams competing in the league across the south east of England, it promises to be one of the top leagues in England.

Credit: North London Youth Futsal League Logo design by Darren Wiltshire 

“These initiatives are put in place provide an opportunity for H6 students to play competitively, using the game to help them improve their attendance. Our boys have benefited on and off the court, with our team averaging 94% in their college attendance this year.

Thank you to the London FA, The Amateur FA, The National League, and Haringey Sixth Form College for supporting the team." - Darren Wiltshire, Sports Development Officer at Haringey Sixth Form College.

On Saturday 1st February 2020, Oxford City Lions (the second best team in England at this age and level last season) played local team, Haringey Lions, which is managed by Doan Remzi, a BTEC Sport student of Haringey Sixth Form College.

Oxford City Lions produced some wonderful futsal skills and showed great examples of the quality of futsal that is to come with the youth league. Both teams played at an outstanding, technical and tactical level.

7am football training at New River Sport and Fitness Centre

EP7ILDEW4AEzO8G 1

"The aims of Futsal is to motivate players in an environment that is conducive to learning. This mirrors what we expose our young people to here at Haringey Sixth Form College. I, as a sporting Principal/CEO, firmly believe the more pleasure kids derive from their participation in any activity (in this case futsal), the more they wish to play and practice on their own. It develops a good mind-set and is in line with our college values.

By bringing in the Under 16’s league and hosting it at our inspirational college, we hope that the instinct to play and learn rubs off on the young players.

If you treat people well, grab their affection and appreciation through sport then anything can be achieved.

Thanks to all the teams that are participating and good luck in the competition." - Russ Lawrance, Principal & CEO at Haringey Sixth Form College

The youth players have been able to train with clubs like GenesisProFutsalSussex and Helvecia, giving them the chance to experience futsal with some of the best players in the country.

25 H6 students have gained a football and/or futsal Level 1 coaching qualification and five of them are now qualified futsal referees.

Advertisement

Haringey Sixth Form College Art Students Experience Venetian Creativity
Sector News
The Art department of Haringey Sixth Form College (H6) have been activ
Enterprise hub Engine Shed launch school Tech Tours
Sector News
Tech Tours offers primary and early secondary schools in the West of E
Informing young people about their next steps
Sector News
Todayâ€™s Education in the Media looks at a letter being sent out by

You may also be interested in these articles:

Third of FTSE 100 board members now women, but Business Secretary says more needs to be done
Sector News
#WomenOnBoards - 33% of all FTSE 100 board members are now women, up f
Haringey Sixth Form College Art Students Experience Venetian Creativity
Sector News
The Art department of Haringey Sixth Form College (H6) have been activ
National Plan for Music Education: New National Plan to shape the future of music education
Sector News
Music industry experts will help shape the future of music education,
Why apprentices are so important for our business
Sector News
It’s #NationalApprenticeshipWeek, and employers, apprentices and ind
Enterprise hub Engine Shed launch school Tech Tours
Sector News
Tech Tours offers primary and early secondary schools in the West of E
Informing young people about their next steps
Sector News
Today’s Education in the Media looks at a letter being sent out by
National Apprenticeship Week 2020 in the Foreign Office
Sector News
Foreign & Commonwealth Office apprentices, past and present, talk
Learning Resource Network develops three-dimensional game app for young learners
Sector News
Learning Resource Network (LRN) has created a new three-dimensional (3
£21m Coleg Cambria development will transform education in north east Wales
Sector News
THE £21million redevelopment of @colegcambria Yale will transform edu
Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn croesawu’r Arglwydd Faer
Sector News
Roedd grŵp o fyfyrwyr Sgiliau Byw’n Annibynnol wedi cael sesiwn hol
Gower College Swansea welcomes Lord Mayor
Sector News
A group of Independent Living Skills (ILS) students had a Q&A sess
HSDC celebrates National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
#NAW2020 (National Apprenticeship Week) celebrations got off to a flyi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page