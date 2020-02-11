SPIE Announces New Partnership with OpenAthens

The collaboration will provide SPIE digital library partner platforms with OpenAthens’ Industry-leading single sign-on software

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics [www.spie.org], is pleased to announce a new partnership with OpenAthens, an industry leader in institutional authentication for digital libraries.

The new collaboration will leverage OpenAthens’ institutional authentication for each of SPIE’s digital library partner platforms, including the Society’s own SPIE Digital Library site [https://www.spiedigitallibrary.org/] which offers the world’s largest collection of applied optics and photonics research.

With its organization-discovery service Wayfarer option and active support of RA21 recommended practices – facilitating seamless user experience in accessing online resources – the OpenAthens partnership with SPIE ensures that all digital library platforms that SPIE supports will be able to leverage OpenAthens’ technology.

“Our partnership with OpenAthens is a great development for researchers accessing content through all of our partner platforms, including our own SPIE Digital Library,” says SPIE CTO Scott Ritchey. “Through this relationship we look forward to building on the latest authentication experiences and improving institutional access globally.”

"SPIE offers a wealth of information in their specialist area,” says OpenAthens Commercial Director Jon Bentley. “We play a small but significant part in their distribution of this intelligence, unlocking the door to those who need it and where it will have the biggest impact. It’s exciting to be part of their journey.”

