Cambridge Assessment reduces the time it takes to make exam scripts available to thousands of examiners for marking and speeds up students then getting their results with new technology

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

New intelligent information capture solution offers transformative solutions for outdated information management processes

Millions of school exam scripts are processed every year using ibml equipment. Cambridge Assessment, the world’s oldest exam group and the only one attached to a university, has created its own internal scanning bureau using ibml equipment. The project reduces the time it takes to make exam scripts available to thousands of examiners for marking and speeds up students then getting their results.

Call to scrap pen and paper exams by 2025: Five ways to improve assessment for all: A report by education technology not-for-profit, Jisc, calls for an overhaul of exams at colleges and universities, suggesting five ways to improve assessment for all A… https://t.co/RKu2TqwceG pic.twitter.com/zRAKyCF5Vn — FE News - The #FutureofEducation News Channel (@FENews) February 10, 2020

Imaging Business Machines, LLC (ibml), the leading global provider of intelligent information capture solutions, unveiled its next generation of ultra-high-volume scanners. The new ibml FUSiONTM Series ignites the fusion of disparate capture processes into one streamlined solution, using in-line intelligence at blazing fast throughput speeds up to 730 A4 pages per minute and 938 checks per minute.

As the world’s fastest, intelligent, scalable document capture platform, ibml FUSiON accelerates customers’ mission-critical applications by extracting information from documents to digital processes, thus enabling digital transformation.

In a survey by the Association for Intelligent Information Management (AIIM), 62 percent of organisations said they “are committed to digital transformation .” Paper documents remain a large source of business input for organisations. Ever-increasing data volumes demand exponentially faster processing and ways to eliminate tedious and unnecessary pre-scan and post-scan labor which eats 76 percent of total capture costs and majorly drains operational efficiency[1]. ibml’s FUSiON brings previously uncontrolled information under control.

“For nearly three decades, the world’s largest organisations in the most data-rich environments such as banking, government and BPOs have trusted ibml to overcome their core information management challenges,” said ibml President and CEO, Martin Birch.

“Using industry-leading intelligence and accelerated speeds, we extract actionable data, capture insights and expedite critical decision-making for our customers located in over 48 countries. With the ibml FUSiON, shifting to one infrastructure for all capture needs allows organisations to radically reduce real estate, labor and maintenance costs while pushing productivity forward. ibml FUSiON is poised to truly transform those industries with the most demanding document capture needs of today and tomorrow, empowering their digital transformation, while reducing costs.”

ibml FUSiON Series sets new benchmarks for high-volume intelligent capture, which include these key highlights:

Real-time, in-line intelligence that helps understand documents, extracting data early in the process to minimize errors downstream.

The fastest throughput in its class; ibml FUSiON is 67 percent faster than its predecessor and allows customers to do mission-critical jobs in tight timelines and handle greater volume, driving better productivity and lowering costs.

New patent-pending ibml iQpro image processing technology optimizes image capture for better accuracy of data extraction from images.

Feeding enhancements and wider document track minimize exceptions and maximize the variety of document sizes that can be handled.

Patent-pending envelope detection reduces stops and increases productivity while allowing for reducing the need for separator sheets.

Motorised output sort pockets neatly stack sorted documents, reducing post-scan costs.

Document content-based dynamic printing creates smart audit trails for scanned documents, securing the chain of custody of documents.

User-centric design makes it easy to use, and user-friendly error alerts quickly identify problems, minimising fatigue and improving productivity.

Smart industrial design maximises system uptime with separated airflow systems that keep paper dust out of system electronics.

“ibml FUSiON was developed with our customers, based on a deep understanding of their pain points with different devices they use for high-volume document capture,” said ibml Vice President of Engineering, Pete Rudak.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Students from one of SERCâ€™s Access to University courses recently be Sector News CNet Training, the global leader in technical education for the digita Sector News Damian Carrington, journalist and Environment Editor at The Guardian n

“We then applied the right technology and innovation to solve those problems and the result is ibml FUSiON, a comprehensive solution that combines a sleek modern design with the fastest speed, the highest image quality and the intelligence everyone expects from ibml.”