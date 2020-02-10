 
South Eastern Regional College Launch English Language Summer School

South Eastern Regional College’s latest International initiative, an English Language Summer School, is set to run in August 2020 providing an opportunity for international students to visit Northern Ireland and learn English from native speakers.

Claire Henderson, SERC’s Head of Quality Excellence and Development said, “SERC has more than 10 years’ experience delivering English language programmes and our team of expert teachers has taught English around the world.  Our Summer School programme combines English Language with technical programmes as well as cultural and social activities in Northern Ireland, so it is set to give students that all important boost for their language skills development along with a real flavour of the culture of the country.

“We offer a warm welcome for students from across the globe to immerse themselves in the English language and the opportunity to visit natural wonders and visitor attractions that we take for granted such as the Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland’s UNESCO World Heritage site or the Titanic Museum along with the chance to enjoy unique restaurants and experience a buzzing nightlife.

She added, “Just as students from across the world head to France and Spain to learn native languages and soak up the culture, we are confident students visiting Northern Ireland will have a truly memorable and rewarding experience on the SERC Summer School programme.”  

