Environmental journalist Damian Carrington awarded Honorary Doctorate by Bath Spa University

Damian reports on the climate crisis, the destruction of the natural world and pollution. His career has seen him visit all seven continents, the Amazon, and all five oceans, including the Arctic. Last year he reported from the Columbian Andes and from Darfur in Sudan.

Bath Spa’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Sue Rigby presented Damian with his Honorary Doctorate at the University’s Winter Graduation Ceremony, held at The Forum, Bath on Wednesday 5 February 2020, after which he gave a short acceptance speech.

Commenting on his proud moment, Damian said: "I am truly delighted to accept this honour from Bath Spa University. With all the environmental problems the world faces, we need new ways of doing things in the 21st century, and the University is clearly determined to be a 21st century institution."

After studying geology at the University of Cambridge, Damian completed a PhD and post-doctoral research at the University of Edinburgh. His journalism has been recognised by awards from the Association of British Science Writers, the British Society of Magazine Editors, the European Online Journalism awards and others.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sue Rigby added: “Damian’s voice is one of reason and clarity. He balances emotive topics with scientific rigour, and presents a clarion call for change, in a measured and nuanced manner.”

Prior to joining The Guardian in 2008, Damian reported on science while at BBC News Online and New Scientist. He was also Web Editor for the Financial Times.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page