Nacro becomes Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner

The Society for Education and Training (SET) is welcoming staff at Nacro, a national social justice charity with more than 50 years’ experience of changing lives, building stronger communities and reducing crime, as SET members.

Nacro has signed a Corporate Partnership with SET - the professional membership body dedicated to teaching staff and trainers working in further education. The collaboration offers employees of Nacro a valuable range of professional development opportunities.

Announcing the SET corporate partnership, Nacro Chief Executive, Campbell Robb, said:

“We are very proud to join the Society for Education and Training as a Corporate Partner. Nacro staff work tirelessly to equip our students with the skills and confidence they need to flourish and reach their full potential. This partnership will provide opportunities for our staff to develop and expand their skills and knowledge, equipping them to help more young people achieve their goals.”

Martin Reid, Director of SET, said:

“We are proud to welcome Nacro onboard as SET’s latest Corporate Partner. Our collaboration will see Nacro’s staff provided with access to a host of CPD opportunities, expertise and resources.

“Corporate Partnership signals a provider’s commitment both to high-quality development for its staff and teaching for its students. Our partnership will support staff at Nacro to further strive for excellence in their professional journey by enabling them to study for both Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills status and Advanced Teacher Status.”

As SET members, teaching staff at Nacro will enjoy benefits including:

  • the opportunity to study for Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) and Advanced Teacher Status (ATS). SET is the only passport to achieving both QTLS and ATS
  • access to resources, training and teaching tools, research and expert views in further education
  • access to SET’s online research library
  • being part of the largest professional network of teachers and trainers in the further education sector, with opportunities to share expertise and experience with their peers
  • receiving copies of inTuition, the leading journal for practitioners working across further education, vocational teaching and training
  • entitlement to use SET’s membership grade designations after their names: Associate member (ASET), Member (MSET), or Fellow member (FSET), depending on the level of their teaching qualifications.

