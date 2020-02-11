 
Walsall College student named Pidy’s student masterchef

A Walsall College hospitality student has proved to be a rising star chef after winning a prestigious cooking competition. Mun Ni Yew beat six finalists in the Pidy Student Catering Challenge where she gave an international twist to a classic afternoon tea using different tartlets from the Pidy range.

The 18-year-old received a trophy, £200 worth of vouchers from catering suppliers, Nisbets and won a meal for two at Oxford restaurant, Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons.

“This is just amazing,” said Mun Ni. “I thought all the contestants had done well so I never imagined I’d be the winner.

“I really enjoyed taking part. I felt comfortable in the competition’s venue and just focused on what I needed to do.

She added: “The whole experience has inspired me to become a patisserie chef in the future.”

Mun Ni’s four afternoon tea recipes were inspired by famous classic dishes from Malaysia (where she was born), England, France and Italy. She produced a chicken and potato curry tart, a salmon and cucumber tart, a double chocolate and raspberry mousse tart and a tiramisu.

She had one hour to prepare, cook and serve her menu.

The Pidy Student Catering Challenge took place at the Claire Clark Academy at Milton Keynes College.

Robert Whittle, Managing Director at Pidy UK said: “Congratulations to all our competition finalists and of course this year’s winner, Mun Ni.

He continued: “The Pidy Student Catering Challenge allows students to get creative with even more products from the Pidy range, as well as practice a different skill set and push their skills further. Afternoon tea is a classic tradition that everyone loves, so it has been fantastic to see the innovative ways in which our finalists chose to reinvent it.”

