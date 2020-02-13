 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Office for Students urges students to help shape higher education regulation

Details
Hits: 218
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Office for Students (OfS) has today set out a new approach to ensuring that students help shape the regulation of higher education in England.

The ‘Students – Experts in their own experience’ strategy has been developed in partnership with students from a variety of different backgrounds across the country over the last year, and with the support of the OfS’s 14-member student panel.

The OfS is committing – in a new three-year strategy – to learning about students and their experiences, collaborating and working in partnership with them, communicating with them in an accessible way, and amplifying the voices of those who often go unheard.

In the first year of the strategy, the OfS will undertake some key pilot activities, including:

  • working with students to ensure that our notifications system for drawing attention to issues at universities and colleges is clear and straightforward for students to understand and use
  • engaging students and applicants to shape our review of the admissions system
  • working with students to ensure that universities and colleges give effective support when dealing with issues of harassment and sexual misconduct.

Martha Longdon, chair of the OfS student panel and student experience board member, said:

‘The OfS has always said that it would involve students – past, present and future – in its work. This strategy now lays the foundations for how that will happen.

‘Students are experts in their own experience, and this strategy is a really important milestone in making sure they bring that expertise to the table so that the OfS can regulate effectively for their benefit.’

Nicola Dandridge, chief executive of the OfS, said:

‘Engaging seriously with students is critical to our success as a regulator. It is clear to me that if we are regulating for students, we have to listen to what they say and make sure that what we do reflects their priorities. Otherwise we won’t be a good regulator – it’s as simple as that.

‘We are committed to ensuring that students have a meaningful influence on our work and the decisions we make, and this strategy is an important milestone in realising that ambition.’

Advertisement

Rising stars got the chance to shine at Sandwell Collegeâ€™s apprenticeship awards ceremony
Sector News
Sandwell College and Sandwell Council joined together to celebrate the
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College's National Netballer
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College student Grace Wood has been selected
Launch of new recognition system for practitioners using EdTech
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has launched a new approac

You may also be interested in these articles:

Rising stars got the chance to shine at Sandwell College’s apprenticeship awards ceremony
Sector News
Sandwell College and Sandwell Council joined together to celebrate the
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College's National Netballer
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College student Grace Wood has been selected
Launch of new recognition system for practitioners using EdTech
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has launched a new approac
Skills and Learning Network launched across the south of Scotland
Sector News
Jamie Hepburn, Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills, was at Sco
Inspiring Sheffield College teacher awarded prestigious national accolade
Sector News
An inspiring Sheffield College teacher has won a prestigious Technical
Teachers are spending own earnings on EdTech resources to plug funding gaps
Sector News
@RSComponents has conducted research which reveals the state of educat
Consultation outcome: Salaried workers and salary sacrifice schemes: changing the National Minimum Wage rules
Sector News
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeSalaried hours
Electrical competition ignites Havering College students' passion for learning
Sector News
A skills challenge and career progression day really ignited a competi
Aarhus University advocates modern learning technologies in support of positive learning outcomes
Sector News
Aarhus University selects D2L's Brightspace to deliver effective stude
HS2 go-ahead is major boost to construction skills demand
Sector News
Research analysis found that phases one and two of the project will ge
Imperial science students to give professors ‘The 3rd Degree’ in live @BBC quiz show
Sector News
Comedian Steve Punt will host the live recordingImperial science stude
The value of a university degree
Sector News
Today’s Education in the media looks at the value of a university d

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page