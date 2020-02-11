 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

East Sussex College raises over Â£12,500 for charity after a year of fundraising

Details
Hits: 40
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Staff and students at East Sussex College Hastings have raised over £12,500 for St Michael’s Hospice following a year of fundraising activities.

The college joined forces with the Hastings-based charity and pledged to reach a target of £10,000.

The fundraising year began in September 2018 when staff entered a team into the annual Dragon Boat race at Bewl Water. Students and staff then came up with a number of exciting fundraising events for the rest of the year.

Students from across various college courses worked together to transform the Station Plaza campus into a winter wonderland for a Christmas Fair. A team of 30 donned yellow vests to run the Hastings Half Marathon in March, and thrill-seekers abseiled down the side of the 70ft Station Plaza building in April.

A member of staff pulled on their walking boots to complete a 96-mile Highland walk, golf enthusiasts enjoyed 18-holes at Sedlescombe Golf Club, and Station Plaza’s Coast Restaurant put on a Morrocan-themed dinner evening.

To round off the year, Sports tutors flew to North Africa to complete a 40km trek across the Sahara Desert.

Karen Emson, Charity Partnerships Coordinator at East Sussex College, said, “It’s been a fantastic year of fundraising. The whole college has got behind our fundraising efforts, whether it was taking part in some of these exciting activities, or giving generously to support their colleagues.

“I’m delighted that we were able to smash our original target and help to support this vitally important charity.”

Jodie Cornford, Events Manager at St Michael’s Hospice, said, “We want to say thank you to all the staff and students at East Sussex College Hastings, who all helped to raise this fantastic amount for the Hospice. We were very impressed with their innovative fundraising ideas, getting the whole community engaged and helping to raise awareness of the Hospice and the vital service it provides.”

The college is now on the lookout for another charity partner of the year. If you’re a charity and would like to work alongside the college then please This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Karen to discuss how we can work together.

Advertisement

Burton and South Derbyshire College's Adam is stepping up as a joinery apprentice!
Sector News
Adam Piper, a Burton and South Derbyshire College joinery apprentice h
Students gear up for robotics challenge to find engineers of tomorrow
Sector News
#TERobotics - As part of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek local students f
DCG Students Wins Physics Gold
Sector News
An A level student at Derby College Groupâ€™s Joseph Wright Centre has

You may also be interested in these articles:

Burton and South Derbyshire College's Adam is stepping up as a joinery apprentice!
Sector News
Adam Piper, a Burton and South Derbyshire College joinery apprentice h
Students gear up for robotics challenge to find engineers of tomorrow
Sector News
#TERobotics - As part of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek local students f
DCG Students Wins Physics Gold
Sector News
An A level student at Derby College Groupâ€™s Joseph Wright Centre has
Safer Internet Day: Supporting the educational sector
Sector News
Taking place every year on 11th February, Safer Internet Day seeks to
Simplified processes provide welcome boost for UK researchers
Sector News
From today (11 Feb) the governmentâ€™s overarching research body, UK R
EHL Group unveils its new Singapore Campus as UK admissions set to grow
Sector News
After having received the EduTrust certification from Singaporean auth
Â£300,000 Investment To Inspire Bright Young Futures
Sector News
Newport based early years education technology specialists Kinderly ha
Inspirational students are on fire in Dragons' Den Business Challenges
Sector News
Enterprising students were on fire when they stepped into the Dragonsâ
FutureLearn launches first suite of microcredentials with leading universities in UK, US and Australia
Sector News
@FutureLearn launches #MicroCredentials with six global partners Seven
First MastershipsÂ® students celebrate success in the classroom and in their careers
Sector News
The UKâ€™s first Executive MBA (eMBA) students to graduate on the Seni
Blooms and Business employer engagement event run by Barnsley College
Sector News
Free networking event will get local businesses blooming Talent United
Approach to judging the â€˜valueâ€™ of a degree needs overhaul
Sector News
Universities UKâ€™s President speaks out about higher educationâ€™s ne

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page