 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Burton and South Derbyshire College's Adam is stepping up as a joinery apprentice!

Details
Hits: 48
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Adam Piper, a Burton and South Derbyshire College joinery apprentice has been making a name for himself in the workplace at Two Twenty Staircases in Foston.

Two Twenty design and manufacture bespoke timber staircases for builders and merchants. During his apprenticeship, Adam has the opportunity to work on a range of projects, including the recent creation of six bespoke staircases that will be sent out as display items to advertise the company’s products.

An apprenticeship is a real job with training, combining hands-on work with the chance to train and get qualified in a particular industry. Apprentices have the opportunity to gain skills and work experience, while employers gain enthusiastic members of staff who they can train to suit the skills requirements of the company.

Successful apprentice, Adam Piper said: “I like an apprenticeship as you don’t get treated like a student. I enjoy working in a big work environment with a variety of people. I also have the opportunity to learn skills on tools and machinery I wouldn’t have known about.”

He added: “I definitely enjoy an apprenticeship more than studying in the classroom; it’s different work every day and I enjoy it. You get experience as well as the qualification which is what most companies are after. I would like to work my way up and become the boss one day so I can help apprentices where I am now to learn the trade.”

Speaking about the importance of apprentices to businesses, Neil Glover, Operations Manager at Two Twenty commented: “I think apprenticeships should be a big part of any business. It’s important to get young people in and get them trained up to help the business and the economy. Apprentices are keen to work, learn new skills and take themselves forward to start producing the quality items they’ve been shown how to make. Apprenticeships are absolutely vital to employers as they enable them to train the staff they need to take their business forward for future growth.”

Advertisement

East Sussex College raises over Â£12,500 for charity after a year of fundraising
Sector News
Staff and students at East Sussex College Hastings have raised over Â£
Students gear up for robotics challenge to find engineers of tomorrow
Sector News
#TERobotics - As part of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek local students f
DCG Students Wins Physics Gold
Sector News
An A level student at Derby College Groupâ€™s Joseph Wright Centre has

You may also be interested in these articles:

East Sussex College raises over Â£12,500 for charity after a year of fundraising
Sector News
Staff and students at East Sussex College Hastings have raised over Â£
Students gear up for robotics challenge to find engineers of tomorrow
Sector News
#TERobotics - As part of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek local students f
DCG Students Wins Physics Gold
Sector News
An A level student at Derby College Groupâ€™s Joseph Wright Centre has
Safer Internet Day: Supporting the educational sector
Sector News
Taking place every year on 11th February, Safer Internet Day seeks to
Simplified processes provide welcome boost for UK researchers
Sector News
From today (11 Feb) the governmentâ€™s overarching research body, UK R
EHL Group unveils its new Singapore Campus as UK admissions set to grow
Sector News
After having received the EduTrust certification from Singaporean auth
Â£300,000 Investment To Inspire Bright Young Futures
Sector News
Newport based early years education technology specialists Kinderly ha
Inspirational students are on fire in Dragons' Den Business Challenges
Sector News
Enterprising students were on fire when they stepped into the Dragonsâ
FutureLearn launches first suite of microcredentials with leading universities in UK, US and Australia
Sector News
@FutureLearn launches #MicroCredentials with six global partners Seven
First MastershipsÂ® students celebrate success in the classroom and in their careers
Sector News
The UKâ€™s first Executive MBA (eMBA) students to graduate on the Seni
Blooms and Business employer engagement event run by Barnsley College
Sector News
Free networking event will get local businesses blooming Talent United
Approach to judging the â€˜valueâ€™ of a degree needs overhaul
Sector News
Universities UKâ€™s President speaks out about higher educationâ€™s ne

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page