Sets out how the scheme to name employers who break national minimum wage (NMW) law works.

Documents

Interim enforcement of the National Minimum Wage in the social care sector: “sleep-in” shifts (November 2017) PDF , 165KB, 2 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This document sets out:

how the revised scheme to name employers who break national minimum wage ( NMW ) law (which came into effect on 1 October 2013) operates

) law (which came into effect on 1 October 2013) operates the changes made to the NMW financial penalty (which came into effect on 1 April 2016)

financial penalty (which came into effect on 1 April 2016) how the government operates the civil and criminal enforcement regime of the NMW

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy is responsible for NMW policy, which HM Revenue and Customs enforces.

July 2019:

an amended section 3.7 to reflect a new time-limited ministerial direction relating to cases where underpayments have arisen as a result of certain employer deductions from pay

a revised section 5 to reflect changes to the naming scheme

11 February 2020 We're resuming the naming scheme. The threshold for naming employers who fail to pay minimum wage has increased from £100 to £500. We've updated section 5 to reflect the changes to the scheme. 1 November 2017 Updates to the National Minimum Wage enforcement guidance. 28 September 2017 Suspension of minimum wage enforcement in the social care sector extended for 1 month. 26 July 2017 Updated section 3.7 specifying additional circumstances, concerning sleeping time, in which a notice of underpayment will not impose a penalty. 20 July 2016 Updated to reflect the new process through which HMRC will handle complaints and the introduction of the new Director of Labour Market Enforcement regime. 1 April 2016 Changes made to reflect the introduction of the National Living Wage and the penalties increase coming into force on 1 April. 8 June 2014 Additional footnote 7 on page 20: BIS will not name employers that break national minimum wage law if the amount in arrears is £100 or less. 7 March 2014 Changes made to the national minimum wage financial penalty. 1 October 2013 First published. 1 October 2013 Revised scheme to name employers who break national minimum wage (NMW) law. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page