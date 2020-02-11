 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Aarhus University advocates modern learning technologies in support of positive learning outcomes

Details
Hits: 139
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Aarhus University selects D2L's Brightspace to deliver effective student learning experience

D2L, a global learning technology leader, today announces that Aarhus University has selected Brightspace as its new learning platform to deliver effective tailored student learning experiences.

A modern Danish university with an international reputation built on strong interdisciplinary research, Aarhus University advocates modern learning technologies in support of positive learning outcomes. Through a diligent tendering process, the University sought a learning solutions partner that could meet its requirements.

D2L’s Brightspace platform was chosen for its pedagogical quality, usability, broad range of features and the capability to migrate existing course content. These were decisive factors for Aarhus University, together with the opportunities the platform provides for educators to design interesting, engaging programmes of study, tailored according to students’ individual needs.   

Anders Hyldig, head of educational IT at Aarhus University said:

“The right learning platform is extremely important to staff at the University as it helps us provide the best possible teaching and learning experiences. We hope that, with Brightspace, we have the dynamic and user-friendly solution we were looking for. What’s more, there is every indication that D2L will be a strong, long-term partner, as throughout the process it demonstrated a thorough understanding of our needs and ambitions.”

The Brightspace platform supports adaptive learning through the capability to tailor course delivery according to the needs of students. It works across a range of students’ devices and offers features to support interactivity and engagement. These capabilities, together with a clear navigation and user-friendly course design make Brightspace an ideal match for Aarhus University’s needs. 

“Aarhus University has a clear vision to support students in achieving their learning goals and to empower staff in delivering high quality research-based teaching. For this, it recognises the need for a flexible, dynamic and feature-rich learning platform,” said Stewart Watts, VP EMEA, D2L.

“We are excited to work with Aarhus University and look forward to helping them deliver the best possible teaching and learning experiences in support of their goals.”

Advertisement

Electrical competition ignites Havering College students' passion for learning
Sector News
A skills challenge and career progression day really ignited a competi
HS2 go-ahead is major boost to construction skills demand
Sector News
Research analysis found that phases one and two of the project will ge
The value of a university degree
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/11/the-value-of-a-university-degr

You may also be interested in these articles:

Burton and South Derbyshire College's Adam is stepping up as a joinery apprentice!
Sector News
Adam Piper, a Burton and South Derbyshire College joinery apprentice h
Policy paper: National minimum wage law: enforcement
Sector News
Sets out how the scheme to name employers who break national minimum w
Consultation outcome: Salaried workers and salary sacrifice schemes: changing the National Minimum Wage rules
Sector News
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeSalaried hours
Electrical competition ignites Havering College students' passion for learning
Sector News
A skills challenge and career progression day really ignited a competi
HS2 go-ahead is major boost to construction skills demand
Sector News
Research analysis found that phases one and two of the project will ge
The value of a university degree
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/11/the-value-of-a-university-degr
East Sussex College raises over Â£12,500 for charity after a year of fundraising
Sector News
Staff and students at East Sussex College Hastings have raised over Â£
Students gear up for robotics challenge to find engineers of tomorrow
Sector News
#TERobotics - As part of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek local students f
DCG Students Wins Physics Gold
Sector News
An A level student at Derby College Groupâ€™s Joseph Wright Centre has
Qlik Academic Program and C40 Cities Invite Students Around the World to Tackle Climate Change Together
Sector News
Qlik Launches Global Datathon Challenge to Develop Data-Driven Solutio
Â£300,000 Investment To Inspire Bright Young Futures
Sector News
Newport based early years education technology specialists Kinderly ha
Inspirational students are on fire in Dragons' Den Business Challenges
Sector News
Enterprising students were on fire when they stepped into the Dragonsâ

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole shared a video in channel. 9 minutes ago

CareermapLive & PwC CPD Webinar

CareermapLive & PwC CPD Webinar

For our recent CPD webinar, we were joined by PwC. This webinar focused on how colleges can help their pupils to get work placements and the routes...

Haringey Sixth Form College
Haringey Sixth Form College has published a new article: HARINGEY'S HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL DAY 2020 15 hours 7 minutes ago
Haringey Sixth Form College
Haringey Sixth Form College has published a new article: HARINGEY HAWKS TAKE THE 2020 U18'S CHAMPS TITLE... AGAIN 15 hours 8 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page