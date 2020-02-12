 
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College's National Netballer

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College student Grace Wood has been selected for the Association of Colleges (AoC) English National Netball Squad. Wood, who formerly attended Wildern School, competed against hundreds of other students for her place in the 20-person squad.

Grace Wood, who plays club netball for Swan Netball Club in Eastleigh and for Team Bath, was nominated for a trial by Barton Peveril Netball Coach Sonja Payne. After submitting a video portfolio, Wood attended a trial in Nottingham where 250 players were narrowed down to 20.

Wood attended a training camp and played a series of matches, against elite clubs, in Sunderland this January as part of her time with the AoC Squad. Wood is due travel to Northern Ireland on Friday 14th February for a match against the AoC Northern Irish National Netball Squad, one of five away weekends against the other home-nation squads.

Speaking on her achievement, Wood said: “I feel extremely proud and excited to be selected for the AoC Squad and I cannot wait for the upcoming weekends with the other players, to develop friendships and improve my Netball.”

Speaking on Wood’s achievement, Barton Peveril Teacher of Sport Alix Christopher said: “We are so pleased to see Grace take her talent to a national level, representing the country’s colleges. Grace is a dedicated student and player and we cannot wait to see her continue to excel both at Barton Peveril and beyond.”

