Rising stars got the chance to shine at Sandwell College’s apprenticeship awards ceremony

Sandwell College and Sandwell Council joined together to celebrate the most talented and promising apprentices, and their contribution to local businesses and organisations, to mark the celebration of National Apprenticeship Week 2020.

Joint winner of The Apprentice James White hosted the star-studded event and was on hand to present the awards and congratulate the winners – with three talented apprentices receiving double awards.

  • Outstanding Apprentice & Employer in Professional Services Award finalists were Kelly Millward, Francesca Hazlewood-Campbell and Olivia Cleaver, who all work for Sandwell Council. The winner was Olivia Cleaver who provides excellent customer service to customers who are going through very difficult times in their lives.
  • Outstanding Apprentice & Employer in Construction Award finalists were Edward Barber and Liam Kilminster, who both work for Sandwell Council. The winner was Edward Barber who always gets involved where he has the opportunity to gain more knowledge or experience.
  • Outstanding Apprentice & Employer in Automotive Award winner was Keiran Conroy who has now gained full-time employment with his apprentice employer Sirus Automotive.
  • Outstanding Apprentice & Employer in Engineering Award finalists were Rais Rahman of Larkshill Engineering and Rafal Denkiewicz, who works for Sandwell College. The winner was Rais Rahman who has been involved in numerous high-profile projects such as assembling and fitting the Rolls Royce Ultra Fan.
  • Outstanding Apprentice & Employer in Medical Award finalists were Zainab Fakir who works for Dr Shaminder Chahal, Halima Najib of Wisdom Dental Care and Lauren Evans of Scott Arms Dental Practice. The winner was Zainab Fakir who has passed all of her exams first time with very high scores.
  • Outstanding Apprentice & Employer in Schools and Early Years Award finalists were Rebecca Evans of Christ Church Primary School and Faye Butler of Tipton Explorers Day Nursery. The winner was Rebecca Evans who is especially good with special needs children.
  • Outstanding Apprentice & Employer in Care Award finalists were Tasleem Mehdi of Norvic Family Practice, Ann Marie Preston of Bearwood Road Surgery and Lauren Newey of Highfield Residential Home. The winner was Tasleem Mehdi who believes her apprenticeship is a step forward towards her dream paramedic career.
  • Special Award for Developing Apprenticeship Talent went to Rebecca Evans
  • Special Award for Best Advanced Apprentice went to Olivia Cleaver
  • Special Award for Best Intermediate Apprentice went to Edward Barber

Host James White congratulated all the stars, adding:

“A lot of people here have worked extremely hard and some will become the entrepreneurs of the future. I hope all your apprenticeships turn out to be a big success.”

Principal Graham Pennington said:

“This award ceremony is a cementing of the partnership that the College has with the Council. We do a lot of work together to improve skills and I hope the partnership continues to go from strength to strength.

“The College really values the work it does with employers. Apprenticeships are a key part of what the College does. I know all of the award winners are going to go on to have a fantastic career. An apprenticeship is the opportunity to get a trade and it’s a great way of acquiring skills and developing your career.”

Cabinet member for Employment and Skills, Councillor Danny Millard, added:

“Everyone has benefitted from the combined expertise of Sandwell College and Sandwell Council. It’s an honour to celebrate the achievements of our apprentices, and embrace the apprentice model as a way of investing in staff.”

The worthy winners were all nominated by their employers, who work with the college and council to provide the highest quality training. Headline sponsor MiGlass kindly donated the glass awards presented to the winners.

