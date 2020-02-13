 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Cardiff and Vale College wins in the Wales Creative and Cultural Skills Awards

Details
Hits: 72
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Cardiff and Vale College swept the board at the inaugural Wales Creative and Cultural Skills Awards, winning in three categories.

CAVC hosted the awards, which coincided with the launch of the Welsh Government’s Creative Wales to support and encourage the creative industries.

Megan O’Brien, a Foundation Degree in Film student at the College, won Wales Creative Student of the Year. Megan was chosen for always going that extra mile, representing the College on an Erasmus trip to Spain then giving a presentation based on her experiences at an academic conference.

Currently managing a live brief for CAVC to develop and create a marketing strategy for her course, Megan takes every opportunity to engage with career development.

Film and Media Lecturer Cristina Raad was joint winner of the Wales Creative Tutor of the Year Award. Cristina regularly brings industry practitioners into the College to workshops to develop the learner experience.

She has also boosted the employability of her students by co-ordinating a tailored international Erasmus programme with Spanish partners.

The CAVC Education team won the Wales Creative Collaboration of the Year Award for its work with Media Academy Cardiff. CAVC and MAC have worked in partnership for seven years providing education and support across a range of media skills to vulnerable and hard to reach people, many of whom progress on to becoming full-time students at the College.

Iestyn James a learner with CAVC partner Rubicon Dance, won Wales Creative Learner of the Year, for his work as a role model and example of how young people can inspire others.

CAVC Deputy Principal Sharon James said: “We are over the moon to have won awards for our students, staff and work to widen participation in creative education at these the very first Wales Creative and Cultural Skills Awards. I congratulate our winners.

“The Creative Industries area massive growth area for Wales and at CAVC we want to see ourselves at the forefront, supporting that growth and training up the next generation of creative talent. Winning these three awards is testament to the hard work and dedication of our students and of our staff – I am so proud of them.”

Advertisement

East Sussex College students and young artists are supporting #SophiesPostcards2020 fundraiser
Sector News
Students at East Sussex College Hastings are taking part in Sophieâ€™s
Culinary Skills Served Up for Food Demonstration and Competition Day
Sector News
Well done to all the students who took part in the Food Demonstration
Which factors most affect student wellbeing?
Sector News
Students with few or no helpful teachers are 146% more likely to repor

You may also be interested in these articles:

East Sussex College students and young artists are supporting #SophiesPostcards2020 fundraiser
Sector News
Students at East Sussex College Hastings are taking part in Sophie’s
Culinary Skills Served Up for Food Demonstration and Competition Day
Sector News
Well done to all the students who took part in the Food Demonstration
Which factors most affect student wellbeing?
Sector News
Students with few or no helpful teachers are 146% more likely to repor
Eildon commits to future joint working partnership with Borders College
Sector News
Borders College and Eildon Housing Association have formalised a partn
Fostering #Talent for 150 Years
Sector News
As we say farewell to the 13th National Apprenticeship Week, Rt Hon Si
Rising stars got the chance to shine at Sandwell College’s apprenticeship awards ceremony
Sector News
Sandwell College and Sandwell Council joined together to celebrate the
THE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF SCOTLAND’S COLLEGES
Sector News
The principals of Scotland’s two largest colleges have highlighted t
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College's National Netballer
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College student Grace Wood has been selected
Launch of new recognition system for practitioners using EdTech
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has launched a new approac
Skills and Learning Network launched across the south of Scotland
Sector News
Jamie Hepburn, Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills, was at Sco
Inspiring Sheffield College teacher awarded prestigious national accolade
Sector News
An inspiring Sheffield College teacher has won a prestigious Technical
Teachers are spending own earnings on EdTech resources to plug funding gaps
Sector News
@RSComponents has conducted research which reveals the state of educat

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page