Cardiff and Vale College wins in the Wales Creative and Cultural Skills Awards

Cardiff and Vale College swept the board at the inaugural Wales Creative and Cultural Skills Awards, winning in three categories.

CAVC hosted the awards, which coincided with the launch of the Welsh Government’s Creative Wales to support and encourage the creative industries.

Megan O’Brien, a Foundation Degree in Film student at the College, won Wales Creative Student of the Year. Megan was chosen for always going that extra mile, representing the College on an Erasmus trip to Spain then giving a presentation based on her experiences at an academic conference.

Currently managing a live brief for CAVC to develop and create a marketing strategy for her course, Megan takes every opportunity to engage with career development.

Film and Media Lecturer Cristina Raad was joint winner of the Wales Creative Tutor of the Year Award. Cristina regularly brings industry practitioners into the College to workshops to develop the learner experience.

She has also boosted the employability of her students by co-ordinating a tailored international Erasmus programme with Spanish partners.

The CAVC Education team won the Wales Creative Collaboration of the Year Award for its work with Media Academy Cardiff. CAVC and MAC have worked in partnership for seven years providing education and support across a range of media skills to vulnerable and hard to reach people, many of whom progress on to becoming full-time students at the College.

Iestyn James a learner with CAVC partner Rubicon Dance, won Wales Creative Learner of the Year, for his work as a role model and example of how young people can inspire others.

CAVC Deputy Principal Sharon James said: “We are over the moon to have won awards for our students, staff and work to widen participation in creative education at these the very first Wales Creative and Cultural Skills Awards. I congratulate our winners.

“The Creative Industries area massive growth area for Wales and at CAVC we want to see ourselves at the forefront, supporting that growth and training up the next generation of creative talent. Winning these three awards is testament to the hard work and dedication of our students and of our staff – I am so proud of them.”

