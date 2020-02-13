 
Eildon commits to future joint working partnership with Borders College

Borders College and Eildon Housing Association have formalised a partnership in recognition of their similar objective of working for the greater good of the region’s population and communities.

The organisations said they both appreciate there is a benefit of working in partnership due to their many areas of shared interest such as: workforce development, care services, construction, sustainability/sustainable technology, community benefits and digital skills/technology.

Steps to enhance this relationship were taken last week with the signing of a formal Memorandum of Understanding by Angela Cox, chief executive of Borders College, and Nile Istephan, Eildon’s chief executive.

Mr Istephan said: “This Memorandum of Understanding formalises our commitment to work together on the significant areas that we have in common, such as attracting and developing talent to support business growth, the creation of high quality jobs and the delivery of inclusive economic growth.

“Borders College has undertaken extensive work on Care with NHS Borders and SBC/SB Cares to develop a Care Career Academy model. This is significant to Eildon as we embark on a rapid expansion in the care service business.

“As a major provider of new homes, we know the construction sector is rapidly changing and there are significant challenges ahead which require modern innovative methods and skills which the College is also heavily invested in.”

Angela Cox said: “Both organisations are developing and adopting innovative solutions to address the Care and Housing need within the Borders along with reducing our carbon footprint.

“Borders College is delighted to continue to work in partnership with Eildon Housing recognising that collectively we will have a more significant impact on the socio-economic priorities for the Borders.” 

Mr Istephan added: “We realise this range of activities is not exhaustive and this Memorandum of Understanding has been drawn up for a period of three years. It will be supported by a formal plan with appointed lead officials and timelines. Our senior teams will meet bi-annually to review their progress.”

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page