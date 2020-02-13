Culinary Skills Served Up for Food Demonstration and Competition Day

Well done to all the students who took part in the Food Demonstration Day and Competition Showcase organised by South Eastern Regional College (SERC) in partnership with Ards and North Down Borough Council. This year’s event saw more than 60 students take part in cooking and baking challenges.

From Buttermilk scones to Chocolate Bonbons, from modelled centrepieces to vegetarian dishes to cocktail making, from novelty cakes to bread rolls, there was something on the menu for everyone.

Paul Mercer, Deputy Head of School of Hospitality at SERC said, “We have been absolutely thrilled with the commitment, determination and imagination of the students who produced the most amazing dishes, cakes, bakes, food displays and beverages for the Food Demonstration Day and Competition Showcase.

He added, “As well as putting their skills to the test, the students had the opportunity to meet top chefs and food merchants and learn from the professionals on the day. We have had brilliant feed back from them in terms of enjoyment, learning and being inspired to get to the next level in their chosen discipline.”

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Alderman Bill Keery, said, “Developing skills and employability is a key part of the Council’s Integrated Strategy for Tourism, Regeneration and Economic Development. We are working with educational establishments as well as the Department for Communities and local businesses to support the development of skills which will be needed in the borough for it to grow.

“Catering students are building up and strengthening our food and hospitality sector which helps attract visitors and tourists to our area. Ards and North Down is renowned for the quality of its food products and the event provided an opportunity for students to put them show.

He added: “It was really difficult for the judges to select the category winners and if these are our chefs of tomorrow, then Ards and North Down has a bright, culinary future ahead.”

