East Sussex College students and young artists are supporting #SophiesPostcards2020 fundraiser

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Students at East Sussex College Hastings are taking part in Sophie’s Postcard auction to help raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Sophie’s Postcard auction was set up in 2018 in memory of former St Richard’s Catholic College student Sophie Maria Taylor, who passed away in 2017.

This year would have been Sophie’s final year at St Richard’s so to commemorate, organisers have launched another postcard auction.

Following the success of the auction in 2018, which raised £15,000, #SophiesPostcards2020 is calling for even more people to get involved and hopes to receive 1,000 original works of postcard art.

Students at the Hastings campuses have really got behind the appeal by creating wonderful 2D designs on a regular-sized postcard.

Students have until Monday 1st June to submit their designs before the auction takes place on eBay running for ten days, ending on Saturday 27th June 2020.

There are two ways to enter. Post your entries to: #sophiespostcards2020, St Richard's Catholic College, Ashdown Road, Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1SE, or drop your postcard into the collection post box at the reception of Station Plaza campus or in the 4th Floor staff room.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Well done to all the students who took part in the Food Demonstration Sector News Students with few or no helpful teachers are 146% more likely to repor Sector News Borders College and Eildon Housing Association have formalised a partn