Uxbridge College sees positive results by giving students the opportunity for learning both in and outside the classroom

i-GVS is a cloud-based, highly interactive digital software product specially developed to meet the needs of the Further Education sector. It supports learners to develop their understanding of core knowledge needed to work in their chosen vocational role. Uxbridge College has been using i-GVS for the last two academic years and has seen positive results. Additionally, i-GVS provides for real-time monitoring of progress made by the learner which supports the progression of the learner and gives insight to their tutor, and if required employers or others. What makes i-GVS such a unique product? The quality of the visual graphics, ultra user interactivity coupled with embedded data analytics. All of this might sound complex but in reality, i-GVS is fundamentally supporting the learner to learn and the lecturer to monitor progress and give one-to-one support where needed.

In 2018/2019, Uxbridge College started to use i-GVS as a part of their overall solution to provide their learners with essential course content. Uxbridge College has been using a pedagogical methodology developed by Global Vocational Skills to meet the needs of providing a modern curriculum within the vocational skills sector. There is a high demand from our student population to give resources enabling them to learn outside the classroom. While they receive a course textbook, most learners prefer to access learning materials on their mobile device. Indeed, in my experience, students leave their books at home within the first couple of weeks starting their course. The college has been successfully using Google Classroom. However, there is no content provided, and it is, therefore, the responsibility of teaching staff to create and post content, this is a real challenge for teaching staff. Another major drawback of most digital platforms being they cannot give real-time feedback to learners.

i-GVS content is revolutionising the way we can disseminate knowledge and provides an excellent opportunity for learning both in and outside the classroom and fundamentally, i-GVS provides real-time support and feedback to every learner. Staff are supported too with access to authoritative and beneficial progression data from the system.

Key attributes available with i-GVS cloud delivery digital content.

The content provided is well authored and aligned to industry best practice and standards

The framework is robust - learners are introduced to the topic with i-Ask, prepared for assessment with i-Check, and finally allowed to undertake practice assessment with i-Test. i-GVS scaffolds the learner and instils confidence to take their C&G online assessment

Quality and detail of animations and graphics are exceptional and communicate what to some are complex theories dynamically and visually that aids understanding

Interactive nature of the software is conducive with encouraging learners to persist to complete

i-Practice is unique, providing step-by-step virtual practical practice of plumbing 'jobs.'

Analytics is the hidden strength of this product, and it empowers the learner to achieve their set goals. Provides metrics to the lecturer to enable individual monitoring of their learners. Gives access to support teaching staff, employers, parents and guardians as required to support and monitor progress

Within classroom PowerPoint presentations i-GVS graphics are included, the advantages being quality of images, familiarisation and consistency across all learning materials, no copyright infringement

Glossary of technical terminology

Learners are proud to print their i-GVS certificates for successful completion of work and place these in their personalised work folders

An option to change or create bespoke content

A positive aspect of learners using i-GVS online e-Learning is the ability to monitor the progress of every learner automatically. It became evident the more a learner uses and engages with this tool, the higher their success rate in achieving the required outcomes. The two key identifiers are performance as a given percentage and total time measured in hours spent interacting with the software. The overall likely success rate of each learner could be measured. From the statistical data gathered from the 2018-2019 cohort, there is evidence to suggest the software can predict the success of candidates. The software clearly and accurately identified learners that would not achieve a successful outcome.

Unlike all other software currently available i-GVS has content that would keep the most advanced learner engaged for a minimum of twenty-plus hours. The best student performers completed all tasks within this period. For one particular ESOL student, they clocked over one hundred hours of learning. Their feedback, they loved the opportunity of rote learning being one way of using the product.

i-GVS runs in parallel with much of the knowledge required by learners. However, i-GVS content is highly impactful. The ‘pictorial story’ is a unique element of the i-GVS product the majority of the information presented in this way. Excellent colour photo-realistic drawings throughout the programme do an excellent job of conveying knowledge. Coupled with highly interactive animation and audio recorded by human voice guides every learner to retain knowledge.

Additionally, i-GVS proved to be invaluable to not only support but add new or modify existing staid materials by the inclusion of images and other learning content taken from i-GVS. As mentioned previously, the quality and detail of these images are exceptional and help learners cognise, better understand their learning objectives and ultimately promote an improvement in individual success.

In summary, though the data gained this academic year is experimental, the plumbing team see the value of incorporating i-GVS as an integral part of our delivery model. The numerous advantages, as discussed above, led us to believe providing i-GVS to all our learners will significantly improve retention and achievement. Our strategy for this academic year 2019/2020 is to broaden access to all plumbing groups and to continue monitoring the data and supporting every learner on an individual basis.