Newbury College students create 'A Time and A Place' at West Berkshire Museum

Foundation Diploma students studying Art & Design at Newbury College were inspired by a visit to the West Berkshire Museum to develop a portfolio of work which has been commissioned by the Museum and transformed into an exhibition called ‘A Time and A Place’. The exhibition will be open at the Museum until 26 April 2020.

The students were delighted to have the rare opportunity to explore and handle the museum artefacts, under the expert supervision and direction of Clare Bromley, Learning & Participation Officer at West Berkshire Museum. Clare also visited the College to give the students feedback and guidance on the development of their artwork.

Clare Bromley, said “It has been wonderful to work with Newbury College staff and students on this project. The superb exhibition is a reflection of all their hard work. We hope that the exhibition will encourage new audiences to visit and in particular, the young people, their family and friends.”

The students have been preparing the displays through sampling and exploring a wide range of 2D and 3D materials, technique and processes including drawing, painting, printmaking and sculpting and Sarah Gordon, Art & Design Lecturer commented, “This opportunity has been invaluable for the students, giving them insight into the practicalities, constraints and creative potential of producing work for a client which is of a professional standard. The opportunity to display work in the public domain is integral to supporting their progression onto a career in the creative sector.”

You can visit ‘A Time and A Place’ at the West Berkshire Museum, Wednesday – Sunday between 10:00 – 16:00, until 26 April 2020, visit www.westberkshireheritage.org for more information.

