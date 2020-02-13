Digital skills day ‘takes off’ for computing students

Computing students at @TamesideCollege took part in the Greater Manchester digital skills day on Friday 7th February.

The event was aimed at inspiring and encouraging young people in colleges and schools all across Greater Manchester to learn digital skills, challenge themselves and explore career opportunities.

Students used their knowledge of computing to develop two projects: designing a website for Manchester City Football Club website and an augmented reality filter for the ExoMars rover space launch.

Launching the day of activities, Andrew Burnham, Greater Manchester mayor, spoke at an event alongside leaders in the technology industry: “Here in Greater Manchester, as always, we’re leading the way and doing digital differently. We are investing in building a digital economy, attracting new businesses, encouraging those we have to grow, and at the same time we’re putting a lot of investment into giving our people the digital skills that they’re going to need so that anybody, from any background, any community, can make their way in the digital economy.”

The digital and technology industry in the UK is expanding twice as fast as the rest of the economy and is currently worth £184 billion, with demand for skilled employees increasing. State-of-the-art computing and gaming suites at Tameside College’s new Tameside One campus, are designed to meet this demand.

