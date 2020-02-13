Apprentice impresses at regional finals

Daniel Philips, a plumbing apprentice at @TamesideCollege, is one of the top in the trade regionally, seeing off tough competition.

Daniel, who is employed with Jigsaw Homes Ltd, was placed in the top three in the HIP Magazine apprentice of the year regional final at Burnley College.

HIP Magazine apprentice of the year is a national competition, which pits apprentices from the industry against one another in a series of regional and UK finals. Apprentices receive various prizes including tools, components and industry experience.

During the competition, apprentices were tasked with building a mock boiler, shower and radiator rig in just five hours, under the watchful eyes of the judges.

Daniel, said: “The competition was a great experience for me and I enjoyed the competitive nature and the pressure. I feel that it has massively improved the confidence I have in my abilities and I hope to compete much more often in this type of event in the near future.”

Christopher Broadbent, construction teacher at Tameside College, said: “Daniel performed exceptionally well under pressure and produced work to an extremely high standard. He more than deserves to be placed so highly as his college work is outstanding and his attitude is always positive. He is not only a credit to the college but Jigsaw Homes too. Well done to him.”

