Public speaking course for young people to develop vital social skills and emotional intelligence

Details
Former police chief turned #EmotionalIntelligence specialist launches public speaking course for children aimed at creating leaders like @GretaThunberg

A DERBY man who specialises in emotional intelligence will host a public speaking course in the city next month aimed at children between the ages of seven and 18.

Kul Mahay, a leadership and emotional intelligence specialist who spent more than 30 years working for Derbyshire Constabulary, wants to create a generation of future leaders who can follow in the footsteps of global activist Greta Thunberg.

It comes after a recent report from Childwise - a national company which researches behaviour in children and young people - found that the average time spent on mobiles by youngsters between these ages is three hours and 20 minutes per day.

As a result, children are struggling when it comes to developing vital social skills and often find it difficult to hold a conversation.

“The idea about a public speaking course for children came about when I was key-noting at an awards ceremony last month,” said Kul, who hosts a similar course – called ‘Create and Speak’ - for adults.

“There was a young man who got up on stage, in front of hundreds of people, and gave one of the most inspirational speeches I’ve ever heard.

“I was taken aback and thought ‘people listen to children’. Look at Greta Thunberg; she has spoken to powerful world leaders and made them sit up and listen about climate change.

“I want those youngsters who come to my course to talk about something which they’re passionate about, whether that be climate change, bullying or mental health.

“I want these youngsters to have a positive mindset. I want them to believe more in themselves.”

“Children have the same barriers with regards public speaking that adults have; maybe they’re lacking in self-esteem, are low on confidence. All of these insecurities are formed as youngsters so if we can eradicate them now, then these children will go on to become confident adults.

“My job is to train senior leaders. I’ve worked with people in education, the police force and major businesses; even successful company CEOs can suffer from what is known as ‘imposter syndrome’

“I want to create a future generation of confident adults who go on to be leaders in whatever they do.”

Kul is opening the Create and Speak course to seven to 18-year-olds. The course will cost £99 and there will be qualified teachers assisting Kul on the day.

“There will be small group work which will be age-based,” he said, “and I will choose 10 youngsters from my course – graduates, so to speak – to talk at an event which I’m hosting later in the year.

“Called Ignite Your Inner Potential Youth, it will follow a similar format to my successful Ignite Your Inner Potential conference which was held in Derby earlier this year.

Create and Speak Kids course will take place on Saturday, March 28 at the Hallmark Mickleover Court Hotel in Derby. 

