The University of Law now ranked number one for law acceptances by UCAS

The University of Law (ULaw) has announced a record number of undergraduate law students have accepted places at the University in its 2019 intake. According to the latest figures from UCAS, the number of undergraduate students accepting places at ULaw has seen a 59.8% increase in just two years.

As the longest established specialist provider of legal education in the UK, ULaw offers a range of LLBs which have a practice focus and are taught predominantly by qualified lawyers helping students develop the practical skills they need to succeed.

All undergraduate students are also encouraged to develop employability skills during their course through structured sessions and practice-focused workshops as well as taking part in a leadership themed International Summer School in Berlin at the end of their second year. This approach to its programme design has seen ULaw move from third place in the UCAS ranking in 2018, to first place this year.

The success can also be attributed to ULaw’s regional growth outside of London, with the University accepting its first intake at its new Nottingham campus in September 2019. The latest figures from UCAS indicate that ULaw nationally has surpassed Nottingham Trent University, which held the top spot last year.

Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice Chancellor and CEO at ULaw, said: “We are incredibly proud of the growth in our undergraduate intake in such a short space of time. To grow the number of undergraduate acceptances by almost 60% in just two years is a tremendous achievement. This success is a real testament to the hard work, passion and dedication of our staff who work to ensure that we offer the very best teaching standards to our students.

“The past year has been an exciting one for ULaw, with our Nottingham and Hong Kong campus launches marking significant expansion for us. We continue to place a dedicated and strategic focus on programme design, to ensure that we offer genuine innovation and provide our students with real world skills, experience and contacts that will benefit them throughout their career. This result is an excellent start to the year for the University and we’re excited to see what the rest of 2020 has in store.”

