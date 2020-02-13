 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The University of Law now ranked number one for law acceptances by UCAS

Details
Hits: 82
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The University of Law (ULaw) has announced a record number of undergraduate law students have accepted places at the University in its 2019 intake. According to the latest figures from UCAS, the number of undergraduate students accepting places at ULaw has seen a 59.8% increase in just two years. 

As the longest established specialist provider of legal education in the UK, ULaw offers a range of LLBs which have a practice focus and are taught predominantly by qualified lawyers helping students develop the practical skills they need to succeed.  

All undergraduate students are also encouraged to develop employability skills during their course through structured sessions and practice-focused workshops as well as taking part in a leadership themed International Summer School in Berlin at the end of their second year. This approach to its programme design has seen ULaw move from third place in the UCAS ranking in 2018, to first place this year. 

The success can also be attributed to ULaw’s regional growth outside of London, with the University accepting its first intake at its new Nottingham campus in September 2019. The latest figures from UCAS indicate that ULaw nationally has surpassed Nottingham Trent University, which held the top spot last year. 

Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice Chancellor and CEO at ULaw, said: “We are incredibly proud of the growth in our undergraduate intake in such a short space of time. To grow the number of undergraduate acceptances by almost 60% in just two years is a tremendous achievement. This success is a real testament to the hard work, passion and dedication of our staff who work to ensure that we offer the very best teaching standards to our students. 

“The past year has been an exciting one for ULaw, with our Nottingham and Hong Kong campus launches marking significant expansion for us. We continue to place a dedicated and strategic focus on programme design, to ensure that we offer genuine innovation and provide our students with real world skills, experience and contacts that will benefit them throughout their career. This result is an excellent start to the year for the University and we’re excited to see what the rest of 2020 has in store.” 

Advertisement

Itâ€™s official! Baltic Apprenticeships and RAW Digital Training take their relationship to the next level to combat North East digital skills and talent shortage
Sector News
North East based @BalticTraining today (13 Feb) announced an official
Road Safety Talk Drives Home the Dangers
Sector News
Members of our emergency services recently visited @S_ERC for a demons
BBC Sport workshop is â€˜Olympicâ€™ success for Clarendon Sixth Form College
Sector News
Media production students at @ClarendonSixth work with @BBCSport depar

You may also be interested in these articles:

It’s official! Baltic Apprenticeships and RAW Digital Training take their relationship to the next level to combat North East digital skills and talent shortage
Sector News
North East based @BalticTraining today (13 Feb) announced an official
Road Safety Talk Drives Home the Dangers
Sector News
Members of our emergency services recently visited @S_ERC for a demons
BBC Sport workshop is ‘Olympic’ success for Clarendon Sixth Form College
Sector News
Media production students at @ClarendonSixth work with @BBCSport depar
Apprentice impresses at regional finals
Sector News
Daniel Philips, a plumbing apprentice at @TamesideCollege, is one of t
Ten Teams Progress to the Final of the Country Range Student Chef Challenge 2019/2020
Sector News
The semi-finals for this year’s prestigious Country Range Student Ch
Digital skills day ‘takes off’ for computing students
Sector News
Computing students at @TamesideCollege took part in the Greater Manche
Capital City College Group #LookBeyond the traditional view of apprenticeships
Sector News
The annual National Apprenticeships Week #NAW2020 (a week-long celebra
Offering clearer choices for students
Sector News
Today’s Education in the Media looks at how we are moving to give s
New improved GCSEs
Sector News
Today the Guardian has published a piece discussing our new improved
Taking action to improve children’s social care
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/12/taking-action-to-improve-child
One of world's first online Masters in Machine Learning now open for enrolment
Sector News
Beginning on 14 September 2020, the degree is one of the first online
#EdTech event showcases how technology can aid effective teaching
Sector News
The College's Library Services team was on hand to discuss online read

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page