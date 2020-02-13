 
Education for all must be protected, says UNISON

shadow education spokesperson Angela Rayner MP

Responding to a speech by shadow education spokesperson Angela Rayner MP at UNISON’s national women’s conference today (Thursday) in Bournemouth, UNISON general secretary Dave Prentis said:

“UNISON welcomes Angie’s focus on the power of education to transform lives and help people, communities and society reach their full potential.

“From early years to further and higher education, Angie has first-hand experience of how a system that’s open to all – regardless of income, post code, or contacts – can help individuals achieve personal, professional and economic success.

“Her intimate understanding of the day-to-day struggles facing working people and their families is one of the many reasons UNISON is backing her to be Labour’s next deputy leader.”

