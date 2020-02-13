 
The Low Pay Commission is tendering for research into the effects of the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage

Details
LPC Research: Invitation to Tender for 2020 Report and beyond

The Low Pay Commission (LPC) has an ongoing remit to monitor the operation of the National Minimum Wage (NMW), including the National Living Wage (NLW), and to assess the impact of increases in the levels of those minimum wages. It undertakes continuous evaluation of the impact of minimum wage upratings on the sectors and groups of workers most affected, and on the labour market more generally.

The Commission draws upon a range of evidence in making its assessment, including a number of research projects commissioned specifically to inform its recommendations. As in previous years, we wish to commission a number of new research projects to inform its future work. The deadline is Monday 2 March.

The Invitation to Tender is on Contracts Finder (please find links below) and has a deadline for all five projects of 2pm on Monday 2 March 2020. The topics we wish researched are:

Information about previous LPC research projects is available on our website. A summary of the main findings from these is available in Appendix 2 of our 2019 Report.

Please direct all enquiries through UKSBS Research and Contracts Finder. Details of how to apply are given in the links provided for the individual projects.

Please note that BEIS now uses UK Shared Business Services Ltd Procurement Portal for its portal. This has replaced EMPTORIS. You will need to register for the new system.

