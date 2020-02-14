Barnsley College Higher Education BA Fine Art students bring art to markets

Barnsley College Higher Education BA Fine Art students have brought their artistic flair to Barnsley Markets, where they are holding this year’s Creative Industries Salon.

The Salon is located in various units across the upper floor of the markets and includes a wide range of student work including 3D art, fine art paintings, photography, sculptures and textiles, games design and music pieces.

The Salon will run until Monday 24 February and has been organised entirely by students studying the College’s BA (Hons) Fine Art Practice course.

Students Megan Bailey and Hannah Parrott worked with Barnsley Council to agree to hold the Salon in the markets and have spent recent weeks finalising the logistics of the event.

Student Kayleigh Stevens, 21, said: “It has been full-on since we got the go-ahead to hold the Salon in the markets, so it is rewarding for us to see our work being displayed and we are all very proud!

“We have structured the Salon so the areas we’re using suit the nature of the work we are displaying within them. The public have given us positive feedback and they seem pleased to see something different in the markets.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page