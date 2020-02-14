 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barnsley College Higher Education BA Fine Art students bring art to markets

Details
Hits: 119
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Barnsley College Higher Education BA Fine Art students have brought their artistic flair to Barnsley Markets, where they are holding this year’s Creative Industries Salon.

The Salon is located in various units across the upper floor of the markets and includes a wide range of student work including 3D art, fine art paintings, photography, sculptures and textiles, games design and music pieces.

The Salon will run until Monday 24 February and has been organised entirely by students studying the College’s BA (Hons) Fine Art Practice course.

Students Megan Bailey and Hannah Parrott worked with Barnsley Council to agree to hold the Salon in the markets and have spent recent weeks finalising the logistics of the event.

Student Kayleigh Stevens, 21, said: “It has been full-on since we got the go-ahead to hold the Salon in the markets, so it is rewarding for us to see our work being displayed and we are all very proud!

“We have structured the Salon so the areas we’re using suit the nature of the work we are displaying within them. The public have given us positive feedback and they seem pleased to see something different in the markets.”

Advertisement

Online learning provider ICS Learn raises Â£11,000 for childrenâ€™s hospice charity
Sector News
@ICSLearn raises Â£11,257 for Childrenâ€™s Hospices Across Scotland @S
Cabinet #Reshuffle - Education Secretary Gavin Wiliamson among minority educated at state schools
Sector News
Sutton Trust analysis of the education background of the new cabinet f
#LookBeyond themed National Apprenticeship Week round up
Sector News
Here's what happened during this year's National Apprenticeship Week #

You may also be interested in these articles:

Online learning provider ICS Learn raises £11,000 for children’s hospice charity
Sector News
@ICSLearn raises £11,257 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland @S
It’s official! Baltic Apprenticeships and RAW Digital Training take their relationship to the next level to combat North East digital skills and talent shortage
Sector News
North East based @BalticTraining today (13 Feb) announced an official
New Chancellor urged to use colleges to level up towns and communities
Sector News
The newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, @RishiSunak must use
Education for all must be protected, says UNISON
Sector News
Responding to a speech by shadow education spokesperson Angela Rayner
Cabinet #Reshuffle - Education Secretary Gavin Wiliamson among minority educated at state schools
Sector News
Sutton Trust analysis of the education background of the new cabinet f
#LookBeyond themed National Apprenticeship Week round up
Sector News
Here's what happened during this year's National Apprenticeship Week #
The University of Law now ranked number one for law acceptances by UCAS
Sector News
The University of Law (ULaw) has announced a record number of undergra
Road Safety Talk Drives Home the Dangers
Sector News
Members of our emergency services recently visited @S_ERC for a demons
Public speaking course for young people to develop vital social skills and emotional intelligence
Sector News
Former police chief turned #EmotionalIntelligence specialist launches
BBC Sport workshop is ‘Olympic’ success for Clarendon Sixth Form College
Sector News
Media production students at @ClarendonSixth work with @BBCSport depar
Apprentice impresses at regional finals
Sector News
Daniel Philips, a plumbing apprentice at @TamesideCollege, is one of t
Ten Teams Progress to the Final of the Country Range Student Chef Challenge 2019/2020
Sector News
The semi-finals for this year’s prestigious Country Range Student Ch

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page