Online learning provider ICS Learn raises £11,000 for children’s hospice charity

@ICSLearn raises £11,257 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland @SupportCHAS

The money was raised by employee fundraising, in the workplace and externally, Fundraising activities included sponsored runs, events, quizzes, lotteries and competitions.

ICS Learn, an online learning provider based in Glasgow, has raised over £11,000 for their ‘2019 Charity of the Year’, Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

ICS Learn raised £11,257 through employee fundraising activities, including a charity bonus ball, Halloween bake off, Christmas desk-decorating competition, Game of Thrones quiz and Women’s World Cup Sweepstake. Several employees took part in the Kiltwalk, Tough Mudder and the Great Scottish Run and raised over £3,587.11 for the charity through these events alone. 

CHAS — providing palliative care to children and young-people with life-shortening conditions

CHAS are the only charity that offers hospices services across Scotland for children and young-people with life-shortening conditions. 

Colin Kennedy, CEO of ICS Learn, says: “We’re really pleased to have been able to support CHAS, which is a source of comfort to children and families across Scotland. We’re proud that we’ve been able to raise more than £11,000 to support their vital work.”

The UK’s most trusted online learning provider

ICS Learn is the UK’s most trusted online learning provider, with a Trustpilot rating of 4.8/5 from 4000+ independent student reviews. Students can study from anywhere at any time on their phone, tablet or laptop, making it easy to shape learning around their life.

