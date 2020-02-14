 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Dulux Academy celebrates the passion of Walsall College students during National Apprenticeship Week

Details
Hits: 112
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Dulux Academy celebrates the passion of Walsall College students during National Apprenticeship Week

24 students from @Walsall_College benefitted from hands on training by expert professionals from the @duluxacademy.

To celebrate National Apprenticeship Week, the UK’s leading decorator training centre led a day long ‘Colour & Effects Workshop’ for students at Walsall College.

The course was designed to supplement their onsite and college training, by providing an opportunity to deepen their understanding of colour theory, language and decorative application effects inspired by the Dulux Colour of the Year 2020 Tranquil DawnTM.

Following the theory and practical sessions, the students, who are completing a City and Guilds Level 1 Painting and Decorating course, each received their own Dulux Academy goody bag to support their ongoing training.

Mark Rigby, Dulux Academy Skills Development Consultant, said: “This year’s National Apprenticeship Week is focussed on encouraging young people to ‘Look Beyond’, highlighting the breadth of industries and roles available.

“Whether you’re entering the world of work for the first time, or making a change from another career, the Dulux Academy works in partnership with colleges and decorators to support learning and development. We really believe in investing in the future of the trade and it’s been fantastic to work with the next generation of professionals in Walsall.”

Barry Hill, Curriculum Manager for Construction at Walsall College said: “It was great for our students to have the opportunity to take part in the Colour & Effects Workshop during National Apprenticeship Week. They all learned valuable new skills to take forward in their training. It also helped them consider the apprenticeship opportunities they could pursue in future.
“There is a real shortage of painting and decorating professionals in Walsall and the Dulux Academy help us to offer the best standards of teaching to ensure the next generation have all the expertise they need to meet this challenge.”

The Dulux Academy is a training partner of Walsall College, providing practical training for decorators at all stages of their career at the Green Lane Campus.

The week, which took place from 3rd-7th February, aimed to shine a spotlight on apprenticeships as a great path for people at any stage of their career; from those starting out, to those wanting to reskill or change careers.

Advertisement

Online learning provider ICS Learn raises Â£11,000 for childrenâ€™s hospice charity
Sector News
@ICSLearn raises Â£11,257 for Childrenâ€™s Hospices Across Scotland @S
#LookBeyond themed National Apprenticeship Week round up
Sector News
Here's what happened during this year's National Apprenticeship Week #
Barnsley College Higher Education BA Fine Art students bring art to markets
Sector News
Barnsley College Higher Education BA Fine Art students have brought th

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Online learning provider ICS Learn raises £11,000 for children’s hospice charity
Sector News
@ICSLearn raises £11,257 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland @S
It’s official! Baltic Apprenticeships and RAW Digital Training take their relationship to the next level to combat North East digital skills and talent shortage
Sector News
North East based @BalticTraining today (13 Feb) announced an official
New Chancellor urged to use colleges to level up towns and communities
Sector News
The newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, @RishiSunak must use
Education for all must be protected, says UNISON
Sector News
Responding to a speech by shadow education spokesperson Angela Rayner
Cabinet #Reshuffle - Education Secretary Gavin Wiliamson among minority educated at state schools
Sector News
Sutton Trust analysis of the education background of the new cabinet f
#LookBeyond themed National Apprenticeship Week round up
Sector News
Here's what happened during this year's National Apprenticeship Week #
Barnsley College Higher Education BA Fine Art students bring art to markets
Sector News
Barnsley College Higher Education BA Fine Art students have brought th
The University of Law now ranked number one for law acceptances by UCAS
Sector News
The University of Law (ULaw) has announced a record number of undergra
Road Safety Talk Drives Home the Dangers
Sector News
Members of our emergency services recently visited @S_ERC for a demons
Public speaking course for young people to develop vital social skills and emotional intelligence
Sector News
Former police chief turned #EmotionalIntelligence specialist launches
BBC Sport workshop is ‘Olympic’ success for Clarendon Sixth Form College
Sector News
Media production students at @ClarendonSixth work with @BBCSport depar
Apprentice impresses at regional finals
Sector News
Daniel Philips, a plumbing apprentice at @TamesideCollege, is one of t

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page