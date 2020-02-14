Dulux Academy celebrates the passion of Walsall College students during National Apprenticeship Week

24 students from @Walsall_College benefitted from hands on training by expert professionals from the @duluxacademy.

To celebrate National Apprenticeship Week, the UK’s leading decorator training centre led a day long ‘Colour & Effects Workshop’ for students at Walsall College.

The course was designed to supplement their onsite and college training, by providing an opportunity to deepen their understanding of colour theory, language and decorative application effects inspired by the Dulux Colour of the Year 2020 Tranquil DawnTM.

Following the theory and practical sessions, the students, who are completing a City and Guilds Level 1 Painting and Decorating course, each received their own Dulux Academy goody bag to support their ongoing training.

Mark Rigby, Dulux Academy Skills Development Consultant, said: “This year’s National Apprenticeship Week is focussed on encouraging young people to ‘Look Beyond’, highlighting the breadth of industries and roles available.

“Whether you’re entering the world of work for the first time, or making a change from another career, the Dulux Academy works in partnership with colleges and decorators to support learning and development. We really believe in investing in the future of the trade and it’s been fantastic to work with the next generation of professionals in Walsall.”

Barry Hill, Curriculum Manager for Construction at Walsall College said: “It was great for our students to have the opportunity to take part in the Colour & Effects Workshop during National Apprenticeship Week. They all learned valuable new skills to take forward in their training. It also helped them consider the apprenticeship opportunities they could pursue in future.

“There is a real shortage of painting and decorating professionals in Walsall and the Dulux Academy help us to offer the best standards of teaching to ensure the next generation have all the expertise they need to meet this challenge.”

The Dulux Academy is a training partner of Walsall College, providing practical training for decorators at all stages of their career at the Green Lane Campus.

The week, which took place from 3rd-7th February, aimed to shine a spotlight on apprenticeships as a great path for people at any stage of their career; from those starting out, to those wanting to reskill or change careers.

