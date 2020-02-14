 
Sellafield scientist makes global top 20

Rebecca Ballantyne, Sellafield Ltd

#WomeninSTEM - Sellafield’s Rebecca Ballantyne has been named one of the world’s top female scientists.

She has been included in the Global Shaker Women in Science list which introduces the top 20 women in science to know, all of them amazing and inspiring females who are paving the way in science for future generations.

A Senior Technologist and Chartered Chemist at Sellafield, Rebecca is joined on the list by astronauts, chief scientists and quantum physicists, to name just a few.

Rebecca said:

I work as part of the Technical and Strategy Team for the Analytical Services Programme on the Sellafield site. I’m involved in instrument method development and technical problem solving to support the work we do with the analytical laboratories.

When she isn’t problem solving and developing technical solutions, Rebecca is passionately working to encourage more girls and women to consider science as a career.

She said:

Many areas that I’ve worked in have a noticeable lack of female graduates and I’d like to encourage more girls to explore the sciences as possible career choices.

STEM subject choices at school and university, can lead onto fast paced and challenging professions like mine.

Her commitment to STEM and women in science were both recognised last year as Rebecca scooped the ‘Outstanding contribution to widening participation, diversity and inclusion in STEM’ at the STEM Inspirational Awards and ‘Outstanding contribution to Science’ at the Women of the Future Awards.

Rebecca Weston, Chief Operating Officer Sellafield Ltd, said:

We’re very proud of the commitment of many of our workforce in their commitment to the STEM agenda and the development of young people and opportunities.

It’s fantastic when they’re getting recognised more widely for this and Rebecca is a brilliant role model in this regard. I congratulate her, she deserves this recognition her hard work and commitment has brought.

Rebecca says:

To now be recognised on an international stage as being within the top 20 female scientists is amazing. I feel incredibly proud and humbled to be listed alongside such inspirational women. I feel empowered to continue my work to challenge stereotypes and facilitate change not just in nuclear but across all STEM industries.

