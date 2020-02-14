 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

East Sussex College's Creative Theatre workshop is a smash-hit with students

Details
Hits: 81
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A group of students from Lewes and Brighton recently had the opportunity to go backstage at the Theatre Royal Brighton to take part in a Creative Theatre workshop.

Creative Theatre, which has been running for six years, is a partnership between East Sussex College and the Theatre Royal Brighton to give keen drama students an insight into the world of theatre production.

Just over 40 Year 9 and 10 students from schools including Dorothy Stringer High School, Downlands Community School, King’s Academy Ringmer, and Priory School Lewes had the opportunity to tour one of the oldest theatres in the country, visit the backstage areas, understand what goes into putting on a show, and go on stage to raise the curtain.

The students then joined tutors from East Sussex College Lewes who gave masterclasses in drawing techniques, set design, and how to create a range of theatrical and special effects make-up, including prosthetics.

Students from the Lewes campus also had the opportunity to get involved and gain valuable work experience by helping to run the masterclasses and capture the day on film.

John Baldock, Theatre Director at Theatre Royal Brighton, said,

“This is a great partnership that gives the young people a real insight into the vast array of career options within theatre. They get to see everything from the lighting and rigging to how we plan, market and sell tickets; there’s so much more involved than what audiences see presented onstage.”

Nigel Ryan, Creative Partnerships and School Liaison Officer at East Sussex College, said,

“The creative theatre is a fantastic opportunity for anyone interested in theatre performance or production to see what goes on behind the scenes. They were also able to have a go at designing sets and applying special effects make-up. This is a buzzing industry and we hope we’ve been able to inspire the next generation of technicians to study and then work in this sector.”

Advertisement

QA WELCOMES â€˜GOODâ€™ OFSTED RATING FOR APPRENTICESHIP PROVISION
Sector News
Report recognises the digital skills providerâ€™s â€œstate-of-the-artâ
Boris Johnson visits Uxbridge College during Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@BorisJohnson MP joined staff, students and employers during #NAW2020
SERC Foundation degree students help take hospitality to new heights
Sector News
Students on the Foundation Degree in Hospitality and Tourism Managemen

You may also be interested in these articles:

QA WELCOMES â€˜GOODâ€™ OFSTED RATING FOR APPRENTICESHIP PROVISION
Sector News
Report recognises the digital skills providerâ€™s â€œstate-of-the-artâ
Boris Johnson visits Uxbridge College during Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@BorisJohnson MP joined staff, students and employers during #NAW2020
SERC Foundation degree students help take hospitality to new heights
Sector News
Students on the Foundation Degree in Hospitality and Tourism Managemen
Award-winning alumni wow during industry week at Trafford College Group
Sector News
Award-winning hair stylists, nail art influencers and celebrity makeup
The Low Pay Commission is tendering for research into the effects of the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage
Sector News
LPC Research: Invitation to Tender for 2020 Report and beyondThe Low P
Dulux Academy celebrates the passion of Walsall College students during National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
24 students from @Walsall_College benefitted from hands on training by
Sellafield scientist makes global top 20
Sector News
Sellafieldâ€™s Rebecca Ballantyne has been named one of the worldâ€™s
Further crackdown on illegal schools
Sector News
Measures set out to make sure no child is educated in potentially unsa
Online learning provider ICS Learn raises Â£11,000 for childrenâ€™s hospice charity
Sector News
@ICSLearn raises Â£11,257 for Childrenâ€™s Hospices Across Scotland @S
Cabinet #Reshuffle - Education Secretary Gavin Wiliamson among minority educated at state schools
Sector News
Sutton Trust analysis of the education background of the new cabinet f
#LookBeyond themed National Apprenticeship Week round up
Sector News
Here's what happened during this year's National Apprenticeship Week #
Barnsley College Higher Education BA Fine Art students bring art to markets
Sector News
Barnsley College Higher Education BA Fine Art students have brought th

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page