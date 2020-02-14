Waltham Forest College ranked #1 London College for learner satisfaction

@WFCTweets is proud to be crowned the number one London College for learner satisfaction for the second year running in the prestigious NICEDX league table for colleges.

In 2018 the College ranked in the top 3% of overall Further Education Colleges in the UK placing them ahead of all other London colleges with an 87% score in learner satisfaction. 2019 results revealed an improvement in the College’s overall position with a higher ranking in the top 1.3% and an 88% score for overall learner satisfaction, thus maintaining the number one position in London.

As part of the College’s commitment to ensure students benefit from an excellent college experience, it has invested over £25M in most recent years to deliver exciting multi-functional study areas, improved IT facilities, an eco-friendly Creative Industries Centre and a Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) Centre.

Fashion student, Charisma Dapaah-Boateng, said: “I attended an Open Day event and instantly fell in love with the College. It was a welcoming environment and I felt comfortable around the teaching staff. The facilities are amazing and what I would expect if I was working in the industry and there is so much energy around the campus”.

The Department for Education funded the survey and the main aim of the survey is to provide comparative satisfaction data that learners would use to inform their choice of college or training provider.

Principal Dr Joy Kettyle said; “Our students enjoy the benefits of high quality and supportive teaching and our investment in the College’s facilities has had a positive impact on our learners social, career and learning experience. Our staff are passionate in what they deliver and this national recognition signifies our commitment in supporting learners to support communities, employers and London’s thriving economy”.

