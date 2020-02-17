Barnsley College Catering and Hospitality students are celebrating winning the Intercollege Challenge Cup

@barnsleycollege Catering and #Hospitality students are celebrating winning the Intercollege Challenge Cup having triumphed in the competition against Doncaster College.

Students had to create a four course menu and accompanying drinks, designed to support and encourage the development of cookery skills. Their ‘Taste of Yorkshire’ menu won an award for the best overall drink; a lemon and fennel iced tea, and was highly praised by industry professionals for its fish and chips and Pontefract cake panna cotta dishes.

Phillippa Matthews, a Level 2 Culinary Skills student, said: “I was based at front of house and had to pair four drinks with each course which included two cocktails and wine. We won best team for our menu and drinks. It has been great to experience being involved in a catering competition.”

Adam Burns, a Level 2 Culinary Skills student, added: “I was responsible for creating the dessert which was a liquorice panna cotta with Yorkshire forced rhubarb, poached in grenadine, parkin and Chantilly cream. I really enjoyed the competition. It was very competitive and provided me with team work, organisational and communication skills.”

