 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barnsley College Catering and Hospitality students are celebrating winning the Intercollege Challenge Cup

Details
Hits: 66
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Barnsley College logo

@barnsleycollege Catering and #Hospitality students are celebrating winning the Intercollege Challenge Cup having triumphed in the competition against Doncaster College.

Students had to create a four course menu and accompanying drinks, designed to support and encourage the development of cookery skills. Their ‘Taste of Yorkshire’ menu won an award for the best overall drink; a lemon and fennel iced tea, and was highly praised by industry professionals for its fish and chips and Pontefract cake panna cotta dishes.

Phillippa Matthews, a Level 2 Culinary Skills student, said: “I was based at front of house and had to pair four drinks with each course which included two cocktails and wine. We won best team for our menu and drinks. It has been great to experience being involved in a catering competition.”

Adam Burns, a Level 2 Culinary Skills student, added: “I was responsible for creating the dessert which was a liquorice panna cotta with Yorkshire forced rhubarb, poached in grenadine, parkin and Chantilly cream. I really enjoyed the competition. It was very competitive and provided me with team work, organisational and communication skills.”

 

 

  

Advertisement

Waltham Forest College ranked #1 London College for learner satisfaction
Sector News
@WFCTweets is proud to be crowned the number one London College for le
Iconic British photographer Jamie Morgan teaches Barking & Dagenham College students
Sector News
A world-renowned British portrait fashion photographer visited @Barkin
Waltham Forest College gets fired up for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@WFCTweets joined the â€˜Fire It Upâ€™ campaign during National Appren

You may also be interested in these articles:

Waltham Forest College ranked #1 London College for learner satisfaction
Sector News
@WFCTweets is proud to be crowned the number one London College for le
Iconic British photographer Jamie Morgan teaches Barking & Dagenham College students
Sector News
A world-renowned British portrait fashion photographer visited @Barkin
Waltham Forest College gets fired up for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@WFCTweets joined the ‘Fire It Up’ campaign during National Appren
QA WELCOMES ‘GOOD’ OFSTED RATING FOR APPRENTICESHIP PROVISION
Sector News
Report recognises the digital skills provider’s “state-of-the-art
Boris Johnson visits Uxbridge College during Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@BorisJohnson MP joined staff, students and employers during #NAW2020
East Sussex College's Creative Theatre workshop is a smash-hit with students
Sector News
A group of students from Lewes and Brighton recently had the opportuni
SERC Foundation degree students help take hospitality to new heights
Sector News
Students on the Foundation Degree in Hospitality and Tourism Managemen
Award-winning alumni wow during industry week at Trafford College Group
Sector News
Award-winning hair stylists, nail art influencers and celebrity makeup
Performers find their happy feet at the fantastic Havering Dance Festival
Sector News
An exciting mix of dance styles featuring ballet to Bharatnatyam wowed
Dulux Academy celebrates the passion of Walsall College students during National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
24 students from @Walsall_College benefitted from hands on training by
Sellafield scientist makes global top 20
Sector News
Sellafield’s Rebecca Ballantyne has been named one of the world’s
Further crackdown on illegal schools
Sector News
Measures set out to make sure no child is educated in potentially unsa

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew shared a photo. 16 hours 20 minutes ago

Serious FE question.
If Uber doesn’t own vehicles, Airbnb doesn’t own rentals and Alibaba owns no inventory, WHY do colleges need to own any/as many... Show more
Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew shared a photo. yesterday

Rather than consider what we want From the #CollegeOfTheFuture shouldn’t we consider what our customers want? The former is college centric and the... Show more
NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: School Chef of the Year 2020 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page