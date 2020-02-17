 
The Fedcap Group is taking learning from the British employability market over to Canada

People chatting around an open plan office table

NOT-FOR-PROFIT organisation @FedcapGroup is taking learning from the British employability market over to Canada where it will take over the delivery of a major contract to help people get back to work.

Fedcap is to lead a consortium delivering welfare to work services on behalf the Government of Ontario and will use expertise learned over the last three decades in the UK to make the transition a success.

Fedcap teams in the UK have worked extensively with their US colleagues to help export the knowledge built up through developing and delivering successful employability programmes in Britain.

Learning from UK delivery, services will be delivered through a partnership approach and eventually through a payment-by-results model. The new Canadian programme will see Fedcap leading four Toronto-based non-profit organisations to help people in the Hamilton Niagara Peninsula on their journeys towards work. The UK team’s experience of innovation, collaborative working and managing supply chain partners has been instrumental in this success.

Among the UK team was Fedcap UK Chief Executive Officer Brian Bell who has spent 30 years working in public and private roles developing, testing and delivering new employment programmes. He said: “Governments and providers in Britain have been at the forefront of innovation when it comes to employability programmes, introducing new delivery methods and adapting to change.

“At Fedcap UK, our teams have years of experience from similar transformation exercises and I’m very proud to have worked in collaboration with the wider Fedcap Group to take this knowledge, skill and expertise over to Canada.”

The wider Fedcap Group have more than 80 years’ experience in delivering results to break down barriers to societal inclusion and financial wellbeing, working with more than 320,000 people each year.

Grant E Collins II, President of Fedcap International, said: “We’re delighted to be able to help support people back to work, or even into work for the first time in the Hamilton Niagara Peninsula catchment area. However, this is just the start – we are extremely ambitious and will be enhancing local capacity and amplifying the good work and best practices already underway. Together, we will innovate and help to transform the lives of as many people as possible. Our aim is to spread the power of possible.”

To find out more, visit www.fedcapemployment.org

