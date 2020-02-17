 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Supporting LGBTQ+ mental health in the workplace

Details
Hits: 96
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
open plan office space

Supporting LGBTQ+ mental health in the workplace - advice by @davidpriceCEO and workplace wellbeing expert at @Health_Assured

 Unfortunately, LGBTQ+ people often experience disproportionate levels of prejudice and bullying at work and elsewhere. And this can cause poor mental health.

The Equality Act 2010 made sexual orientation a protected characteristic. This means the LGBTQ+ community are protected from discrimination as a result of their sexuality, however, the experience is often different.

Homophobic bullying in the workplace is prevalent, even if it's not entirely deliberate. Microaggressions like using 'gay' as a negative term for something you don't like is just as much bullying as directly singling someone out. And people can be subconsciously passed over for promotion or pay rises purely based on their sexuality.

Attitudes are changing, but slowly. There are ways to accelerate these changes though and ways to make sure you're unconditionally supporting the LGBQT+ employees in your organisation:

  • Foster a positive work environment: by putting LGBTQ+-supportive policies in place, you will be sending the signal to your team as well as potential employees that you operate in a positive and diverse climate, promoting fairness among all employees. When employees feel that their work environment is more inclusive, fairer and supportive, they tend to be happier, healthier and more productive. 
  • Establish a support network: An internal support network or forum is a great way to show a commitment to diversity, and give people who need it a voice for their concerns. For example, to support LGBTQ+ people at work, Barclays established 'Barclays Spectrum', an internal network of colleagues who challenge homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in the workplace. 
  • Embrace changing attitudes: emphasise your own workplace's positivity toward changing attitudes by, for instance, moving toward gender-neutral language. Gender-neutral language avoids bias towards a particular gender. Using 'they' instead of 'he/she' around the workplace is a step in the right direction. 
  • Get involved!: Look for sponsorship opportunities at local LGBTQ+ events such as Pride parades and National Coming Out Day. Or why not use LGBT History Month as a springboard to join the Stonewall inclusive workplace programme, or start organising regular fundraising or volunteer opportunities for your team members?

 

Advertisement

The Fedcap Group is taking learning from the British employability market over to Canada
Sector News
NOT-FOR-PROFIT organisation @FedcapGroup is taking learning from the B
Iconic British photographer Jamie Morgan teaches Barking & Dagenham College students
Sector News
A world-renowned British portrait fashion photographer visited @Barkin
Barnsley College Catering and Hospitality students are celebrating winning the Intercollege Challenge Cup
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Catering and #Hospitality students are celebrating wi

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Fedcap Group is taking learning from the British employability market over to Canada
Sector News
NOT-FOR-PROFIT organisation @FedcapGroup is taking learning from the B
Waltham Forest College ranked #1 London College for learner satisfaction
Sector News
@WFCTweets is proud to be crowned the number one London College for le
Iconic British photographer Jamie Morgan teaches Barking & Dagenham College students
Sector News
A world-renowned British portrait fashion photographer visited @Barkin
Barnsley College Catering and Hospitality students are celebrating winning the Intercollege Challenge Cup
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Catering and #Hospitality students are celebrating wi
Waltham Forest College gets fired up for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@WFCTweets joined the ‘Fire It Up’ campaign during National Appren
QA WELCOMES ‘GOOD’ OFSTED RATING FOR APPRENTICESHIP PROVISION
Sector News
Report recognises the digital skills provider’s “state-of-the-art
Boris Johnson visits Uxbridge College during Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@BorisJohnson MP joined staff, students and employers during #NAW2020
East Sussex College's Creative Theatre workshop is a smash-hit with students
Sector News
A group of students from Lewes and Brighton recently had the opportuni
SERC Foundation degree students help take hospitality to new heights
Sector News
Students on the Foundation Degree in Hospitality and Tourism Managemen
Award-winning alumni wow during industry week at Trafford College Group
Sector News
Award-winning hair stylists, nail art influencers and celebrity makeup
Performers find their happy feet at the fantastic Havering Dance Festival
Sector News
An exciting mix of dance styles featuring ballet to Bharatnatyam wowed
Further crackdown on illegal schools
Sector News
Measures set out to make sure no child is educated in potentially unsa

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Borders College
Borders College shared a video in channel. 12 minutes ago

Skills and Learning Network launched across the South of Scotland

Skills and Learning Network launched across the...

Jamie Hepburn, Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills, was at Scottish Borders Campus and Deputy First Minister John Swinney was at Dumfries...

Matt Needham
Matt Needham has published a new article: The Fedcap Group is taking learning from the British employability market over to Canada 35 minutes ago
Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew shared a photo. 16 hours 55 minutes ago

Serious FE question.
If Uber doesn’t own vehicles, Airbnb doesn’t own rentals and Alibaba owns no inventory, WHY do colleges need to own any/as many... Show more

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page