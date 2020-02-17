 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Rank's Highly in National League Tables

Details
Hits: 59
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Students Learning
@bartonpeveril is the top performing college in the area for value added and students would have to travel 40 miles to find any college where they could make the same progress at A level. This news comes after the Department for Education (DfE) released their annual Performance Tables.
 

In the DfE Performance Tables 2020, Barton Peveril students achieved an above average progress score compared to all colleges nationally, which places the College as second only to The Sixth Form College, Farnborough in Hampshire.

The Performance Tables also show that Barton Peveril has the highest proportion of students in Hampshire with a sustained positive destination. These destinations include University, Apprenticeships and Employment.

Barton Peveril achieved its best ever results for the second consecutive year, with record A Level and Vocational pass rates in 2019.

Speaking on the College’s placement in the national league tables, Barton Peveril Principal Jonathan Prest said:

“We have been working incredibly hard (leaders, staff and students) to make the A level performance at Barton Peveril truly outstanding, and the government's recently published league tables now confirm this. That's a great tribute to a wonderful and committed team here at Barton Peveril.”

Advertisement

Moreton Morrell farrier apprentices honoured at London ceremony
Sector News
Farrier apprentices from @MoretonColWCG graduated with the Worshipful
Leo Murphy:
Sector News
@mynwrc Principal offers invitation to Open WeekThe Principal and Chie
Supporting LGBTQ+ mental health in the workplace
Sector News
Supporting LGBTQ+ mental health in the workplace - advice by @davidpri

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Moreton Morrell farrier apprentices honoured at London ceremony
Sector News
Farrier apprentices from @MoretonColWCG graduated with the Worshipful
Leo Murphy:
Sector News
@mynwrc Principal offers invitation to Open WeekThe Principal and Chie
The Fedcap Group is taking learning from the British employability market over to Canada
Sector News
NOT-FOR-PROFIT organisation @FedcapGroup is taking learning from the B
Supporting LGBTQ+ mental health in the workplace
Sector News
Supporting LGBTQ+ mental health in the workplace - advice by @davidpri
Waltham Forest College ranked #1 London College for learner satisfaction
Sector News
@WFCTweets is proud to be crowned the number one London College for le
Iconic British photographer Jamie Morgan teaches Barking & Dagenham College students
Sector News
A world-renowned British portrait fashion photographer visited @Barkin
Barnsley College Catering and Hospitality students are celebrating winning the Intercollege Challenge Cup
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Catering and #Hospitality students are celebrating wi
Waltham Forest College gets fired up for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@WFCTweets joined the ‘Fire It Up’ campaign during National Appren
QA WELCOMES ‘GOOD’ OFSTED RATING FOR APPRENTICESHIP PROVISION
Sector News
Report recognises the digital skills provider’s “state-of-the-art
Boris Johnson visits Uxbridge College during Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@BorisJohnson MP joined staff, students and employers during #NAW2020
East Sussex College's Creative Theatre workshop is a smash-hit with students
Sector News
A group of students from Lewes and Brighton recently had the opportuni
SERC Foundation degree students help take hospitality to new heights
Sector News
Students on the Foundation Degree in Hospitality and Tourism Managemen

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page