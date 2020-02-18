How trade unions build skills and boost to jobs and productivity

A unionlearn seminar in March will highlight benefits of links between trade unions and skills and why they are a boost to jobs and productivity
This seminar, on March 25th, will launch a new Learning & Work Institute report analysing the benefits of social partnership in the skills system and the contribution that unions make in boosting access to workplace learning and training.
The report has been commissioned by unionlearn and it examines the current state of play in England and other parts of the UK. The report also explores approaches to social partnership arrangements on workforce skills and direct union engagement in workplace learning and training in other countries, including drawing on a new analysis to be published by the OECD’s Trade Union Advisory Committee (TUAC).
The speakers at the event include:
