Information Event Highlights Travel and Tourism Career Opportunities

Current and former Travel and Tourism students at @derbycollege have been sharing their experiences of work placements during a special information event.

The event focused on opportunities available to students who progress onto Level three Travel and Aviation study programmes through partnerships with East Midlands Airport, Capita Travel and Events in Derby, Euro Camp and Tui.

Former student Zoe Whitley (18) spent last summer on a work placement in France with Eurocamp – an experience which has now helped her gain a job with Camp America in Denver this summer.

She said: “I loved every minute of the Travel and Tourism programme at College and it has opened so many doors for me.

“My goal is to be a travel rep and the experience I have gained at College and soon with Camp America with hopefully help me get where I want to be.”

Current student Mollie Chambers (17) is on a placement one day a week at Tui in Derby and is hoping to secure a full-time job there when she finishes her study programme.

“I love travelling with my family and was keen to do this programme so that I could work in the industry. 

“I am really enjoying the work experience and have been encouraging others on the level one and two programmes to stay on at College and get these opportunities too.”

Fellow students Demi Wright (17) and Charlotte Hutton (17) are also hoping that their work experience through the partnership with East Midlands Airport will translate into full time security jobs.

The programme is coordinated by David Gale at EMA who said: “We have a great working relationship with Derby College and the students experience a wide range of roles at the airport to introduce them to all the career paths available to them.”

Capita Travel and Events also partner with the College to provide work placement, mentoring and careers advice for students.

Among the successful former students who now work at the company at the Derby head office is Rebecca Reilly (21) who is already progressing with the company.

“Learning about the business travel market whilst at College really helped at the Capita interview and I can’t see me working anywhere else now.”

Travel and Tourism team manager Sue Sharratt said: “We are fortunate to have fantastic working relationships with all kinds of companies who are committed to supporting young people into the travel industry.”

And teacher Ruth Benn concluded: "The information event has really opened our newer students' 

