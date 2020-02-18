 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Apprenticeship Levy funds expired - Angela Rayner responds

Details
Hits: 92
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Angela Rayner

@AngelaRayner @UKLabour responds to reports that over £400 million of #Apprenticeship Levy funds expired

Angela Rayner MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, responding to a report that over £400 million of Apprenticeship Levy funds expired,  said:

“It is absurd that businesses are allowing hundreds of millions of pounds of Levy funds to expire when so many young people are unable to access a high-quality apprenticeship.

 “Vast sums of money going unspent are a sign of a system in need of fundamental reform to make it work for learners and small businesses.

 “in the upcoming Budget, the new Chancellor must fix this ineffective system, to give people the support they need.”

Advertisement

Newcastle College Apprentices Recognised at Top Awards
Sector News
@NCLCollege Apprentices Recognised at Top Awards: Famous names includi
Degree apprenticeship puts advanced materials on the map
Sector News
A new degree apprenticeship will help open-up opportunities for traine
Airline food documentary on Amazon Prime feature Kirklees College students
Sector News
@flightfoodtrip has been released on @primevideouk with @inflightFeed

You may also be interested in these articles:

Newcastle College Apprentices Recognised at Top Awards
Sector News
@NCLCollege Apprentices Recognised at Top Awards: Famous names includi
Degree apprenticeship puts advanced materials on the map
Sector News
A new degree apprenticeship will help open-up opportunities for traine
FETL latest research released: Leadership, Further Education and Social Justice
Sector News
New research published by @FETforL: Most further education colleges se
Free online course on understanding and preventing the spread of coronavirus
Sector News
@FutureLearn launch Free online course on understanding and preventing
PRESS RELEASE - Students make wishes come true
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Higher Education International Travel and Tourism Man
Airline food documentary on Amazon Prime feature Kirklees College students
Sector News
@flightfoodtrip has been released on @primevideouk with @inflightFeed
Students at Burton and South Derbyshire College gain insight into careers in the cyber security industry!
Sector News
Computing students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recen
Is flexible working the new weapon in fight against climate change?
Sector News
#FlexEconomy could contribute more than £12 billion to local economie
Theatr Genedlaethol celebrates Apprenticeship Week with schools
Sector News
@TheatrGenCymru is proud to have been part of Apprenticeship Week Wale
How trade unions build skills and boost to jobs and productivity
Sector News
A unionlearn seminar in March will highlight benefits of links between
George McDonagh – Turning Career Experience into Professional Recognition at South Eastern Regional College
Sector News
Congratulations to George McDonagh, Customer Services Assistant, at So
1 in 3 students dice with debt to pay rent at university
Sector News
Students struggling for money are taking on more debt to stay afloat a

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page