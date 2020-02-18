Apprenticeship Levy funds expired - Angela Rayner responds

@AngelaRayner @UKLabour responds to reports that over £400 million of #Apprenticeship Levy funds expired

Angela Rayner MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, responding to a report that over £400 million of Apprenticeship Levy funds expired, said:

“It is absurd that businesses are allowing hundreds of millions of pounds of Levy funds to expire when so many young people are unable to access a high-quality apprenticeship.

“Vast sums of money going unspent are a sign of a system in need of fundamental reform to make it work for learners and small businesses.

“in the upcoming Budget, the new Chancellor must fix this ineffective system, to give people the support they need.”

