A wheely good result - Cardiff and Vale College Auto learner Naim shortlisted for IMI Student of the Year

Naim Ahmed, a Vehicle Refinishing learner at @CAVC has made it to the shortlist for a prestigious @The_IMI (Institute of the Motor Industry - IMI) Award.
Out of entries from across the UK, Naim has made it to the final three in the shortlist for the IMI’s Full-time Student of the Year Award. The winner will be announced at the Institute’s Centenary Dinner next month.
Naim said: “I was surprised to make it through over so many people and I’m little bit nervous about the actual ceremony but I’m really excited and happy as well. I’ve never achieved anything like this before.
“It’s quite a special reward and I’m surprised that I’m on the shortlist. I just want to thank my tutors for all of the support they have given me.”
