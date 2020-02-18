 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Funding keeps Croydon Apprenticeship legacy of 100 in 100

Details
Hits: 61
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

New funding is set to see Croydon build on the success of its 100 in 100 campaign, getting apprentices into key business sectors and offering them opportunities to develop their skills.

Croydon Council and Croydon College will work together on a pilot scheme - one of only three in London - helping apprentices find roles in creative, digital and health and social care positions.

The project will be funded by a £393,000 grant from the Greater London Authority through the Apprenticeships for Londoners scheme.

The Croydon Apprenticeship Growth Hub will further develop the success of the Croydon Apprenticeship Academy, offering a one-stop shop for apprenticeships.

The hub will offer impartial advice and support on apprenticeships for employers as well as offering guidance, educational tools and vacancy details for applicants.

Councillor Manju Shahul-Hameed, cabinet member for economy and jobs, said:

“We are leading the way in London as one of only three supported projects and I’m delighted to see the spirit of 100 in 100 live on as we work with Croydon College to successfully get even more apprentices into positions.

“Apprenticeships offer excellent opportunities to employers and apprentices and we will keep working to make sure local people and businesses benefit from them.”

The 100 in 100 campaign launched in August last year and saw 110 apprenticeships created and successfully filled during 100 days.

Advertisement

A wheely good result - Cardiff and Vale College Auto learner Naim shortlisted for IMI Student of the Year
Sector News
Naim Ahmed, a Vehicle Refinishing learner at @CAVC has made it to the
New creative apprentices will support sector growth
Sector News
@northumbriapol, @Primacheese, @KarbonHomes and @NCFE have joined forc
Apprenticeship Levy funds expired - Angela Rayner responds
Sector News
@AngelaRayner @UKLabour responds to reports that over Â£400 million of

You may also be interested in these articles:

A wheely good result - Cardiff and Vale College Auto learner Naim shortlisted for IMI Student of the Year
Sector News
Naim Ahmed, a Vehicle Refinishing learner at @CAVC has made it to the
New creative apprentices will support sector growth
Sector News
@northumbriapol, @Primacheese, @KarbonHomes and @NCFE have joined forc
Newcastle College Apprentices Recognised at Top Awards
Sector News
@NCLCollege Apprentices Recognised at Top Awards: Famous names includi
More than half of Female Employees avoid asking for a Pay Rise
Sector News
Wages have been increasing at a faster rate than inflation since 2018.
Apprenticeship Levy funds expired - Angela Rayner responds
Sector News
@AngelaRayner @UKLabour responds to reports that over £400 million of
Degree apprenticeship puts advanced materials on the map
Sector News
A new degree apprenticeship will help open-up opportunities for traine
FETL latest research released: Leadership, Further Education and Social Justice
Sector News
New research published by @FETforL: Most further education colleges se
Information Event Highlights Travel and Tourism Career Opportunities
Sector News
Current and former Travel and Tourism students at @derbycollege have b
Free online course on understanding and preventing the spread of coronavirus
Sector News
@FutureLearn launch Free online course on understanding and preventing
Barnsley College Students make wishes come true
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Higher Education International Travel and Tourism Man
Airline food documentary on Amazon Prime feature Kirklees College students
Sector News
@flightfoodtrip has been released on @primevideouk with @inflightFeed
Students at Burton and South Derbyshire College gain insight into careers in the cyber security industry!
Sector News
Computing students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recen

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page