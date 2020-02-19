Interview guarantee for job seekers

 
A partnership between a regional training provider @phxtraining and Jobcentre Plus is guaranteeing job interviews for all learners on a new course.

Job hunters on the Fylde coast can guarantee themselves a job interview by completing a two-week training course in customer service.

The course, taking place at the Enterprise Centre on Lytham Road in Blackpool, will focus on teaching communications and customer service skills vital for gaining work in the tourism, retail or leisure industry. In addition, leaners will gain advice and support in interview techniques and employers’ expectations from new workers.

The 10-day programme will run until Friday, March 7, and all learners will be guaranteed a job interview with a local employer at the end of the course.

Duncan Wilding, business manager for PHX Training, said: “No matter what your previous skills or experience are, our customer service training course can help you learn the skills necessary to be successful at a job interview and get employment ahead of the summer season.

“A job in customer service is never dull and now is the perfect time for job hunters to be securing work, as employers look to hire ahead of Easter and the tourism season. If customer service isn’t of interest, we also run courses in English and maths, business administration and retail to help with your job search.”

Joanne Wright, Employer Adviser at Jobcentre Plus, said: “Blackpool jobcentre has been working in partnership with PHX Training and local employers to deliver customer service sector based work academies.

“These training schemes which are employer supported enable customers to access specialist and professional support with employability skills in a variety of sectors. The customers are guaranteed an interview with the employer, with PHX Training supporting with the application and interview process.”

To book a place on the course, learners should call the PHX Training Blackpool office on 01253 291860.

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives, adult skills, NEET (not in education, employment or training), employability contracts, apprenticeships and work-based learning programmes.

The company specialises in apprenticeship qualifications in business administration skills, offering learners skills for roles such as office executive, office supervisor, membership administrator and personal administrator. Apprenticeships delivered by PHX also include team leading, customer service, hospitality, management and warehousing across the North West.

The PHX team of qualified trainers also offers a diverse range of resources including offline, online and face-to-face services at six training centres in Barrow, Carlisle, Workington, Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool.

