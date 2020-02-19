23 London charities share multi-million-pound investment pot

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

23 London charities fighting inequality are in line for a £5m funding boost @CityBridgeTrust

The City of London Corporation’s charitable funder, City Bridge Trust, kickstarted the year by making the grants to help tackle disadvantage in the capital.

They will pay for programmes supporting homeless and rough sleepers, disabled people and victims of domestic abuse.

Grants include:

£110,550 to Community Drug and Alcohol Services for a South West London outreach programme helping vulnerable people with their mental health

£178,000 to BeyondAutism for a project helping young people with autistic spectrum disorders into employment with placements and volunteering

£288,400 to Wheels for Wellbeing for a scheme giving a voice to disabled cyclists in the campaigning and policy arena, and expanding its indoor disabled cycling sessions

£260,000 to the Bede Housing Association for a Southwark project breaking cycles of domestic violence through counselling and legal advice

Dhruv Patel, Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s City Bridge Trust Committee, said:

“London’s charities are working hard to fight inequality and disadvantage, improving lives, boosting employment, and reducing isolation.

“We want to help build a capital city where everyone can thrive.

“Nearly one third of Londoners are living in poverty, and over one million of those live in a working family.

“Together we aim to consign these statistics to the history books.”

Tracie Linehan, CEO of BeyondAutism. said:

“Being employed not only ensures a level of independence; in the right job it will raise self-esteem, increase social groups and broaden your own world.

“The grant from City Bridge Trust will enable us to create a toolkit ensuring that young adults with autism and complex additional needs are able to step onto a career ladder with the right support to be successful.”

City Bridge Trust is the funding arm of the City of London Corporation’s charity, Bridge House Estates. It is London’s biggest independent grant giver, making grants of £20 million a year to tackle disadvantage across the capital. The Trust has awarded around 8,000 grants totalling over £400 million since it first began in 1995. It helps achieve the City Corporation’s aim of changing the lives of hundreds of thousands of Londoners.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Cardiff and Vale Collegeâ€™s Rugby Academy @CAVC_Sport @CAVC is enteri Sector News @BordersCollege Graphic Design students help create the â€˜new lookâ€™ Sector News @IepInfo #IEPSummit2020 sponsored by @NCFE: New event for employabilit