Adam Howarth returns to his Barnsley College roots to record new single

@TheVoiceUK Adam returns to his @BarnsleyCollege roots

Former Barnsley College student, Adam Howarth, returned to his roots as he visited Barnsley College to record his new single after appearing on ITV’s The Voice UK.

Adam visited Barnsley College’s Music department to record his latest single, Losing Man, piece by piece with the help of Level 3 Music Production students and former tutor, Ross Hooley.

Adam took some time to talk to students about the growing opportunities within the music industry and the importance of perseverance when chasing your dreams.

Adam said: “I chose to study at Barnsley College due to its fantastic facilities. I remember making my mind up there and then after visiting the Music department at an Open Day.

“I learnt a great deal about the music industry and performance through College. Ross was my tutor 12 years ago and has been my point of call throughout this whole process. It’s great to come back and record with him and share my experiences with the students.”

Ross Hooley, Programme Manager for Media, Music and Performing Arts, added: “I decided to invite Adam into the College not only because we have fantastic recording and performance facilities but because it is a brilliant opportunity for students to gain some experience working with someone new who is beginning their career in the music industry.”

Performing at an open-mic night one evening, Adam was scouted for The Voice UK and auditioned for the judges, including Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am, in the final 96 after being selected from 20,000 applicants.

Adam came to Barnsley College in 2008 where he gained a National Diploma in Music Technology; Adam left College, aged 19, to work in a pub and is now a full-time labourer but is determined to make a career within the music industry, performing in bands and doing solo work.

